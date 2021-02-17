2021 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Canceled

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing pandemic and out of concern for the safety and well-being of the show's attendees and exhibitors, The Washington, D.C. Auto Show will not be held in 2021 as had been previously planned.

Beyond the immediate health considerations, the show's organizers are also taking this unprecedented step to better ensure that the 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show, which will be held January 21-30, 2022, can happen on-time and with the same exciting programming that attendees have long been accustomed to.

"Out of respect to the region's auto enthusiasts and those in the market for a new vehicle, along with the automakers who are the backbone of our event, we tried everything possible to produce a show in 2021," said Washington, D.C. Auto Show president and CEO John O'Donnell. "Unfortunately, there is simply too much ongoing uncertainty about when the District will be able to safely host large indoor events again. We truly wish that cancellation wasn't necessary, but we know that this decision is in the best interests of all those who make The Washington, D.C. Auto Show the great event that it is."

While there will not be an in-person e­vent this year, The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is working with a local broadcast partner on an auto show television special, which will air in May. Auto Show organizers will announce additional details as they are finalized.

Show organizers are also planning to return to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in January 2022, with a full line of programming. That includes the return of the show's MobilityTalks International pre-show policy conference, scheduled for January 19, an in-person Industry Media Day on January 20, and a full 10-day consumer show from January 21 through January 30.

"While the overall health situation has not improved as much as was needed to host a show in the spring of 2021, we remain confident that the city and the country are on a path that will allow us to put on an invigorating, exciting auto show in January 2022," O'Donnell said. "We can't wait bring the latest and greatest developments in the auto industry to downtown D.C. next January. In the meantime, we hope everyone takes great care to stay safe and healthy as we get through this crisis."

For more information on The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, please visit www.washingtonautoshow.com.

