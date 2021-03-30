2021 Virtual Sports Season Begins With Virtual Grand National

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (INSE) - Get Report is producing the Virtual Grand National race to predict the outcome of the 2021 Grand National Steeplechase, to be broadcast nationally in the UK at 8:00 p.m. BST on Friday, April 9. The race is the latest in a series of re-creations of some of the world's great sporting events produced by Inspired.

Inspired has previously produced virtual contests based on of some the world's most iconic sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby Triple Crown Showdown, The Lexus Melbourne Cup and the Cox Plate. The Virtual Grand National, which has been developed in conjunction with Carm Productions, will launch the 2021 Virtuals season for Inspired, as it looks ahead to future events.

Inspired, the pioneer in Virtual Sports, has the largest array of Virtual Sports available 24/7, providing a consistent stream of sports betting content. Its multi-award-winning Virtual Sports use cutting-edge technology to create lifelike graphics which mimic the experience of real sports betting.

"We have gained worldwide recognition for our virtual events, which have continued to be popular even as live sports have returned," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "Last year 4.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the Virtual Grand National, broadcast in place of the real event, driving significant social media attention."

"The technology used to produce the Virtual Grand National is a unique predictive offering that can be used for many other sports events," said Steve Rogers, Chief Commercial Officer, Virtual Sports for Inspired. "We utilize a vast array of data points, including historical performance of participants, within our software to seek to predict who will win the 2021 Grand National, widely considered to be one of the most unpredictable events in the world."

Last year's Virtual Grand National, won by Potters Corner, raised approximately £3 million for National Health Service charities and €300,000 for medical charities in Ireland through donations from Inspired and all bookmaker operators as part of the fight against COVID-19.

"We are delighted to be working with Inspired on the Virtual Grand National for a fifth consecutive year," said Rob McLoughlin OBE, Carm Productions, who devised the TV format for UK and international broadcasters. "Last year the virtual race took center stage, as the live race was cancelled due to COVID-19, and the viewership numbers demonstrated the popularity and interest level in such virtual events. The public support for the Virtual Grand National and NHS Charities was overwhelming, as millions helped raise much needed funds for our brave heroes in the NHS by joining in the fun of one of Britain's greatest sporting events."

Virtual Sports are popular worldwide and appeal to a wide variety of players, providing new revenue streams for gaming providers that can be easily integrated into existing sportsbooks and websites. Trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in Inspired's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Contact : For Investors Aimee Remey aimee.remey@inseinc.com+1 646 565-6938

For Press and Sales

inspiredsales@inseinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-virtual-sports-season-begins-with-virtual-grand-national-301258565.html

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.