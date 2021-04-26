2021 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship And UDA National Dance Team Championship Honor Top Teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit - the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition - is pleased to announce the 2021 National High School Cheerleading Championship and National Dance Team Championship took place on April 22-25, 2021.

Historically, these championships host more than 25,000 of the country's top high school cheerleaders and dancers. Through innovation and resilience, coupled with safety protocols and strategies, Varsity Spirit was able to hold these championships both in person and virtually in 2021. The events, produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association, both Varsity Spirit brands, celebrated the power of school spirit, community, athleticism, and talent, and took place at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida, and for some teams, back home at their schools.

"In the last fifteen months, these athletes have experienced a monumental shift in the way they raise spirit, lead a crowd and support their school's athletics," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "They spend over 90% of their time focused on building engagement in their schools, and they've learned to navigate that in new and innovative ways in the last year. We are thrilled to be back safely hosting this event, in person and virtually, where we can recognize and reward these incredible young people for their contribution to their schools and communities, dedication and talent."

The two championships showcased nearly 7,000 athletes across 430 teams at the in-person events. Virtually, over 7,500 athletes from 450 teams submitted video entries for both semi-final and final rounds of competition. Cheerleading teams are judged on their crowd leading abilities, stunting, and tumbling skills and overall performance. Dance teams are judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. All teams competing in the championships had to qualify at a regional event or camp, in person or virtually, to participate.

Varsity Spirit live streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV for cheer and dance. The championships will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in June. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

Cheerleading Super Varsity winners included:

Super Varsity Division I: Collierville High School

Super Varsity Division II : St Joseph's Academy

: Super Varsity Game Day Division I: Desoto Central High School

Super Varsity Game Day Division II: Vandebilt Catholic High School

Cheerleading Large Varsity winners included :

Large Varsity Division I: Cumberland Valley High School

Large Varsity Division II : Live Oak High School

: Large Varsity Coed: Graves County High School

Large Varsity Game Day Division I: Franklin High School

Large Varsity Game Day Division II: Liberty Christian High School

Large Varsity Coed Game Day : West Harrison High School

Cheerleading Medium Varsity winners included:

Medium Varsity Division I: Desoto Central High School

Medium Varsity Division II: Bishop McCort High School

Medium Varsity Coed: Brother Martin High School

Medium Varsity Game Day Division I: Niceville High School

Medium Varsity Game Day Division II: Opp High School

Medium Varsity Coed Game Day: Broken Arrow High School

Cheerleading Small Varsity winners included:

Small Varsity Division I: Madison Central High School

Small Varsity Division II: Pikeville High School

Small Varsity Coed: Sparkman High School

Small Varsity Game Day Division I: Denham Springs High School

Small Varsity Game Day Division II: Pike Liberal Arts High School

Small Varsity Coed Game Day: Sparkman High School

Dance Team Large Varsity winners included:

Large Varsity Hip Hop: Coral Reef High School

Large Varsity Pom: St Thomas More Catholic School

Large Varsity Jazz: St Thomas More Catholic School

Large Varsity Game Day: St Joseph's Academy

Dance Team Varsity High Kick winner:

Varsity High Kick: Notre Dame De Sion High School

Dance Team Small Varsity winners included:

Small Varsity Hip Hop: Academy of the Holy Angels

Small Varsity Pom: Seton High School

Small Varsity Jazz: St Brendan High School

Small Varsity Game Day: Choctawhatchee High School

About Varsity Spirit Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity BrandsWith a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily ZemlachenkoVarsity Spirit ezemlachenko@varsity.com 901-251-5924

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-uca-national-high-school-cheerleading-championship-and-uda-national-dance-team-championship-honor-top-teams-301277214.html

SOURCE Varsity Spirit