2021 Trends In Mindfulness And Mental Health Of The Workforce

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on all industries and sectors. In a January 19, 2021 webinar, eMindful , the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness solutions, will highlight data-driven market trends that stem from the pandemic, and uncover how leaders can leverage mindfulness to navigate the next normal.

"The changes from COVID have been profound," said Zev Suissa, Chief Innovation Officer, eMindful. "Organizations are reinventing their operations and cultures to emerge from the pandemic more successful and resilient, and in way that reinvigorates value in people."

Trends that will shape the year ahead include the following:

Employees are in need and demanding better mental health coverage.A McKinsey survey of approximately 1,000 employers found that 90 percent reported that the COVID-19 crisis has affected the behavioral health and the productivity of their workforce. Employees want additional mental health support and are looking to their employers to provide that support.

"Anywhere Care" becomes ubiquitous.Tying care to people versus places is becoming increasingly common, as U.S. virtual care visits are expected to soar to more than 1 billion, according to research conducted by Forrester. Virtual solutions have offered a lifeline of support during a global health crisis, which has paved the way for the expansion of telehealth.

Mental fitness becomes as mainstream as physical fitness.Consumers and corporations alike will place a premium on mindfulness for mental health. Fitbit recently reported that meditation is up 2900% since the pandemic, and the Society for Human Resource Management reported that 63% of employers named mindfulness and mental health as a top focus.

Precision Medicine Model For The Mind. One size does not fit all, but the same mindfulness and resilience interventions are often applied generically across distinct behavioral health conditions. Mindfulness is getting more sophisticated, and the first-ever validated framework of mindfulness skills was recently published. The eMCC™ advances behavioral health to deliver targeted, skills-based interventions for greater precision in clinical use.

To learn more about these and other market trends and how mindfulness can help, register here for the webinar.

