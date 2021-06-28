2021 Travelers Championship Generates More Than $2 Million For Charity

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that the 2021 Travelers Championship generated more than $2 million for 112 charitable organizations. Since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007, the tournament has generated $22.5 million for more than 800 nonprofits across the region.

"Congratulations to Harris English for his win in an epic, eight-hole playoff, and to the entire field for another outstanding tournament," said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. "Such a dramatic finish capped off an unforgettable week that saw the return of fans to TPC River Highlands. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of so many, the level of play on the course was once again matched by the support that this year's tournament generated for so many worthy causes. From the PGA TOUR, to the State of Connecticut, to all the volunteers and fans whom we welcomed back to Cromwell, we're grateful to everyone who had a hand in making the 2021 Travelers Championship both memorable and impactful."

The Travelers Championship donates 100% of its net proceeds to charity, and this year's primary beneficiary is The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The Ashford, Connecticut-based organization provides a traditional summer camp experience for children with serious illnesses. Earlier this year, the camp lost four buildings to a fire, and Travelers and the Travelers Championship matched $1 million in donations to help rebuild the campus.

"Having fans back with us this week was fantastic and added to the amount we were able to generate for charity, which is what this tournament is all about," said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. "Our partnership with this community is something we're incredibly proud of, and we couldn't be more thankful for the continued support. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022."

The 2022 Travelers Championship will take place June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

