2021 Travelers Buying Travel Insurance For Mexico, The Caribbean

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, millions of Americans had to put travel plans on hold due to the pandemic. While travel bans and restrictions continue to remain in place, there are signs of growing optimism for an eventual travel rebound. This week, InsureMyTrip reports a slight uptick in travel insurance purchases for trips abroad. Those international trips are scheduled to be taken later this year.

Travelers more likely to visit close-to-home international destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean

and the Higher demand for destinations with warmer climates

Slight increase in travel insurance plans sold for farther away destinations like Italy , Aruba , and United Kingdom

, , and Travelers more apt to consider travel insurance for COVID-19 related travel concerns

"For those who decide to travel this year, travel insurance remains top of mind. Travelers are more informed than ever about the value of emergency medical coverage and other key benefits designed to better protect families during the pandemic," says InsureMyTrip Director of eCommerce Cheryl Golden.

2021 Travel Insurance Demand For International Destinations

Travel insurance demand is highest for close-to-home international destinations, like Mexico and the Caribbean. Based on InsureMyTrip data, here is the list of top destinations, based on the number of policies sold.

Mexico Caribbean Bahamas Italy Canada United Kingdom Dominican Republic Aruba Jamaica France Virgin Islands , U.S. South Africa Spain Costa Rica Greece

Pandemic Travel Insurance Coverage

As travelers consider future travel plans, more traditional travel insurance companies are now expanding or adapting coverage for travelers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some general examples:

Reimbursement for covered medical treatment during a trip due to COVID-19 illness

Get sick with COVID-19 and must cancel a trip

Physician orders a quarantine before trip

Lost a job during the coronavirus pandemic by no-fault of your own

InsureMyTrip also recommends travelers strongly consider a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) upgrade. This upgrade offers the most trip cancellation flexibility and is the only option available to cover fear of travel or government/country border lockdowns. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is up to 50-70 percent of pre-paid non-refundable trip cost.

The unbiased travel insurance comparison site also released a groundbreaking "COVID-19 recommendation tool" to guide travelers towards plans that may be best suited to cover COVID-19-related travel concerns.

MORE: Coronavirus & Travel Insurance Information Hub

Note: Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

