2021 Sustainable Foods Virtual Summit - Exploring New Horizons For Eco-Labels And Sustainability In The Food Industry

The aim of the Sustainable Foods Summit is to explore new horizons for eco-labels and sustainability in the food industry by discussing key industry issues. How do organic, fairtrade and other eco-labelling schemes encourage sustainable development? What new sustainability schemes are emerging? Is the future with third party ethical sourcing standards or with in-house schemes? What is the outlook for plant-based foods? What developments are occurring in green packaging materials? What can be done to help the food industry make the transition to a circular economy? Such questions are regularly addressed at this international series of summits.Since 2009, the Sustainable Foods Summit has been covering major developments in the food industry concerning sustainability and eco-labels, such as Organic, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, etc. The North American edition of the Sustainable Foods Summit will be hosted on an online platform on 25-28th January 2021 (PDT). The Sustainable Foods Summit is a climate-neutral event. The carbon footprint of each edition is determined by calculating the carbon and greenhouses gases. These emissions are offset by investing in soil composting and/or related projects.

The Sustainable Foods Summit is devised for key stakeholders in the food industry that include:

Food & beverage companies

Packaging companies

Academics & researchers

Ingredient & raw material suppliers

Industry organizations & NGOs

Investors & financiers

Retailers & distributors

Certification agencies

Other stake-holders

Session One: Sustainability UpdateThe opening session gives an overview on how the food industry is being affected by COVID-19. Although distribution & retailing continued during lockdowns, the coronavirus crisis is having a major influence on the way food is produced, distributed and consumed. It is also changing the way food companies approach sustainability, with health, safety & social issues becoming more prominent.The keynote gives some insights on the future of foods. How is the coronavirus crisis causing disruption? What long-term changes can we expect to see? How is the sustainability focus likely to change in the coming years? Other speakers will discuss food security, social aspects and green packaging. Case studies of product innovations during the pandemic will be given. A leading natural food retailer will share its experiences during the crisis. To conclude, featured speakers will discuss the evolution of the sustainability agenda. What issues should take precedent during the pandemic? Session Two: Food IngredientsFood & beverage companies are looking more closely at ingredients to add sustainable value to their finished products. This session covers recent trends & developments. The coronavirus crisis has elevated consumer interest in health & wellness products as they look to boost their personal immunity. Details are given of specific ingredients and their nutrients that raise immunity, as well as their applications in finished products.Soy is a widely used ingredient, however, it is under scrutiny because of monoculture and sourcing. An update is given on sustainable sourcing of soy, as well as future trends. Details are given of a new certification scheme that ensures ingredients are ethically sourced and respect biodiversity. Other speakers will cover new technologies, plant proteins, and emerging ingredients. To conclude, the panel will discuss the social value of ingredients. Session Three: Supply ChainsThe coronavirus crisis has highlighted vulnerabilities in food supply chains. The flow of imported raw materials has been disrupted by transportation delays and emergency measures introduced during the pandemic. Many food & ingredient firms are now re-examining their ingredient sources as they look to build resilient supply chains. The first part of this session covers important developments in the supply of raw materials.The second part discusses changes at the retail & consumer level. How is COVID-19 changing the way food is distributed and consumed? What solutions are provided by regional/local markets? What is the retailing outlook for sustainable foods? With consumers becoming more information savvy, what are the marketing implications? How is the pandemic changing the way consumers shop and eat? The session adjourns with featured speakers discussing the outlook for ingredient supply chains. Session Four: Future of Sustainability SchemesThe number of sustainability schemes for food products continues to increase. With the absence of a single sustainability standard for food & beverages, there are questions about the future? Will we see more proliferation in sustainability schemes and standards, or will there be some convergence? This session gives an update of recent developments and discusses the future outlook.The opening speaker discusses the impacts of sustainability standards. With a growing number of food companies opting for in-house schemes, the merits of third party schemes are highlighted. Subsequent speakers give updates on popular sustainability schemes in the food industry. A leading food company shares its experiences in adopting sustainability standards. To conclude, the panel will debate the evolution of sustainability schemes in the coming years.

