2021 Summer Holidays Still On Across Europe, But Will Look Different For Many

trivago research show s travel plans are deliberately fluid as Europe looks to capitalise on summer DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - 14 July 2021

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - 14 July 2021 - Following a year and a half of limited travel, Europeans are set to capitalize on a summer of loosening restrictions - although holidays will look different for many. A new study from global accommodations platform trivago showed that a third of people across France, Germany, and the UK are looking for a beach break, while bookings for both the city and the seaside have risen significantly year-on-year.

According to the research, the vast majority of respondents in all four countries surveyed - France (76%), Germany (70%), the Netherlands (69%), and the UK (71%)- want to travel this summer, and beach getaways have proved most popular for all except the Netherlands. One third of Brits (31%), a quarter of Germans (25%), and two-fifths of French respondents (39%) are hoping to enjoy the sea and sand this summer. Meanwhile those from the Netherlands prefer either to embark on road trips (25%) and relax with a staycation (25%).

European consumers believe deman d is driving up holiday costs

Across every country surveyed, the majority of people believe that holiday accommodation prices are being driven up by demand for travel over the summer. This is especially true in the UK, where over three quarters (76%) think prices for accommodation have risen - with over half having experienced the phenomenon first-hand, either when booking a holiday or while searching for accommodation.

For some, this has halted holiday plans, with one in ten respondents in both the UK (12%) and France (10%) reporting that they have not been able to book a summer holiday due to increased costs. According to metadata from trivago's platform, spending by UK travellers has increased by 80% year-on-year, despite the trips they take decreasing in length - 81% of bookings in June were for breaks of three days or less.

However, there is also good news, as a significant number have already booked holidays despite uncertainty and increased costs. In France, one in four (24%) have booked their summer holiday without any issues, as well as around one in five in both the Netherlands (20%) and Germany (18%). It has been a slightly more difficult process for travellers in the UK, with around one in ten experiencing difficulties either due to lack of accommodation options (11%) or increased prices (9%). Nonetheless, one in five (20%) have already booked their summer getaways.

People across Europe are approaching their trips with greater caution this summer, and checking the cancellation policy before booking is the most popular step they are taking, with at least one in five in each country reporting that they had done so. Respondents from the Netherlands are most confident in their holiday plans, with almost one third (28%) stating that they are 100% confident in their plans, and have taken no extra precautions.

City breaks and beach destinations popular in June

With many across Europe heading for the beach, metasearch data from trivago shows that seaside destinations have experienced a surge in interest. Click-outs* from Germany for Playa de Palma in Spain have risen by 128% compared to last year, while click-outs from the UK for Brighton have increased by even more: 299% year-on-year.

City breaks are also experiencing a surge in popularity. Click-outs for London have risen by a staggering 378% compared to last year, while Edinburgh is proving similarly popular with a 358% increase. Hamburg has also proved popular for Germans looking to get away. Perhaps unsurprisingly, international travel has remained low, with many more opting to travel domestically than venture abroad.

While Brits are taking shorter breaks, with trips of 3 days or less making up 81% of bookings, longer breaks are becoming more popular in Germany (74% for holidays of 8 days or more). In June 2021, 69% of Americans booked for 8 to 14 days, compared to June of 2020. This can likely be attributed to ongoing remote work and easing restrictions.

*Click-out - when a user clicks on an offer on trivago and is forwarded to a booking site

