2021 Soirée Saphir: Groupe Média TFO Is Proud To Promote The Excellence Of Franco-Ontarian Women

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Groupe Média TFO (TFO) is proud to be a partner of the 7 th edition of the Soirée Saphir, which will be held today, November 18, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Arcadian Court in Toronto. Created by the Fondation franco-ontarienne (FFO) and presented in partnership with the Canadian Club of Toronto , the event aims to contribute to the promotion of women's social commitment.

The goal for the evening: honouring exceptional women!As it does every year, the mission of the Soirée Saphir is to shine a spotlight on the commitment, excellence and influence of women who are active in the Franco-Ontarian community. The event brings together inspiring women from diverse backgrounds: youth, business, community involvement, seasoned professionals, and many others.

" We are very proud to reiterate our commitment to the Fondation franco-ontarienne, an organization with a social mission that is in line with our values and objectives: inspiring young people, encouraging future leaders and working for the Francophone community in Ontario . By valuing and recognizing the talents and efforts of these women, events such as these encourage others to become leaders in our Franco-Ontarian community. Congratulations to the Fondation franco-ontarienne for this 7 th edition and to all the inspiring nominees." - Michelle Séguin, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer. Groupe Média TFO

Tonight, the Fondation franco-ontarienne will recognize one woman in each of the following categories: "Community Involvement", "Youth", "Professional", "Entrepreneur", "UCFO Agricultural Entrepreneur", "Female Personality of the Year", and a brand new category presented by TFO: the "Young Inspiring Citizen" award.

We are delighted to be represented by Julie Caron, Vice President of Learning Continuum at TFO, who is a finalist in the Professional category. For 30 years, Julie Caron has been passionate about education and how technology and the digital world could be harnessed for learning. Julie plays a key role in the development of the digital learning strategy for Groupe Média TFO to create high-quality digital learning experiences that meet the students' needs and expectations!

2021 Nominees

"Community Involvement": Khatima Louaya and Colette Stitt .

. "Youth": Vicki Brisson,Vanessa Gilles and Koubra Haggar .

. "Professional": Céline Baillargeon-Tardif, Julie Caron and Francine Raymond

and "Entrepreneur": Jocelyne Legault

"UCFO Agricultural Entrepreneur": Manon Cyr and Mireille Leroux .

and . "Female Personality of the Year": Dr. Vera Etches , Vanessa Gilles and Carline Zamar .

, and . "TFO Inspiring Young Citizen": Kiyara Dahane, Marème Racine Diongue and Sophie Levasseur .

Groupe Média TFO is proud to contribute to the development of women in Ontario by presenting the new TFO Inspiring Young Citizen Award. With the creation of this new category, TFO wishes to recognize the involvement, social, community or environmental commitment of young girls in elementary and high school. This award is a reminder of the importance of cultivating students' personal development and their ability to fulfill social and community responsibilities as global citizens.

Take part in Franco-Ontarian excellence Join us in cheering on this year's 2021 finalists by taking a seat at your virtual gala table, on your computer. Watch the Saphir Gala webcast for free!

About Groupe Média TFO Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our future.Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

