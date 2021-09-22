2021 SaaS Award Shortlist Announced By APPEALIE

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the first phase of judging completed, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2021 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards .

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the first phase of judging completed, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2021 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards .

"Just like the increasingly competitive SaaS marketplace, we received a record number of entries to our 2021 SaaS Awards . This shortlist represents a key step in selecting our final 2021 software award winners that will be announced later this fall," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

OVERALL SAAS AWARD SHORTLIST

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.

2Checkout (now Verifone)

Alida

AppFolio, Inc.

Calabrio

CallRail

CallTrackingMetrics

Chargify

ChurnZero

Discuss.io

Hopin

InfluxData

Intercom

InVision

LiquidPlanner

Marchex

Next Caller

OnDMARC / Red Sift

Ontic

PandaDoc

Planhat AB

Plivo

POSTOPLAN

Profit.co

Quantum Metric

Reputation

Skilljar

SpinCar

Stack Overflow

Thryv

Workato

Yext

Zylo

SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS AWARD SHORTLIST

Selected using entrants submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.

15Five

Alida

AppFolio, Inc.

CallRail

Chargify

Delighted

Ellevation Education

Expert Institute

FreeWill

GoCanvas

Granulate

HiringThing

Hopin

Pendo

Quantum Metric

Skilljar

SmartHub

Submittable

Thryv

TripleSeat

Xero

Zylo

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-saas-award-shortlist-announced-by-appealie-301382302.html

SOURCE APPEALIE