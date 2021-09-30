2021 Report On The Top 7 Heavy Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs Globally To 2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World's Top 7 Heavy Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - 2021-2022 - Program Factsheets, Strategy Focus, Comparative SWOT Analysis, Latest Contracts & Developments and Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Spending has been on a major upswing led by the resurgence of great power competition among leading geopolitical powers and spearheaded by R&D-led technological evolution

The transition of traditional world order towards multi-polarity, marked by the resurgence of great power competition and escalating geopolitical tensions, has effectively heralded a renaissance for the Global Aerospace & Defense industry over the recent years with defense spending clearly on the surge & upswing. The rapid build-up of military capabilities by China and resurgence of Russia on the world horizon have effectively spiraled up defense spending across most regions & parts of the world. The global defense spending reached the $1.98 trillion level for 2020 growing by over 2.6% year on year for 2020 & 3% for 2019 echoing the Cold war-era trendFighter jets have remained a traditional & core pivot of the fighting capabilities of Air Forces globally with their significant role & capabilities for conducting aerial combat, interdiction, penetration of enemy air defenses, ground attack and air dominance/superiority missions & roles. The surge in global defense spending over the recent years has driven a rapid recapitalization of legacy fighter jet aircraft programs as a key priority with the initiation of a bevy of next generation aircraft programs across most parts of the globe for build-up of capacity & military capabilities. The replacement of global in-service fleet of legacy F-18 Hornet program is being pursued actively across parts of Europe and North America along with upgrade & modernization of the sizeable, older F-16 fleet & variants globally. Around 250+ in-service Tornado combat jets are also due for replacement with decisions likely over near term. Other parts of the world, too, are accelerating & scrambling for the retirement & replacement of their Cold-war era, Soviet-origin legacy fighter jet aircraft programs with latest & next generation capabilities through fast tracked procurement of in-production aircrafts supplemented by scratch-up, domestic aircraft development programs. India, for instance, operates a fleet of 100+ MiG-21s while seeking replacements for them & other ageing aircrafts under its MMRCA 2.0 program and supplementing the deficit with the procurement of the home grown Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program In term of capabilities, 5th generation aircraft programs are already proving to be favorites to replace the 4/4.5 generation aircrafts with the Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet program spearheading the charge & the generational shift. The 6th generation aircraft programs are also on the anvil geared towards the future with their potential EIS slated for late 2030s. Continental Europe is committing itself to the development of two such programs, namely, the Franco-German-Spanish consortium led FCAS program and the Tempest program being spearheaded by the triad of Great Britain- Italy- Sweden. In the U.S., the NGAD program collectively represents the efforts being made towards the development of 6th generation combat aircraft to be powered by the upcoming Adaptive Cycle Engine (ACE) program Against this backdrop, the report provides a detailed, comprehensive analysis on the World's Top 7 Heavy Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs, including

Detailed Program Factsheets, including, Technical Specifications, Production Numbers, Variants & Key Global Operators

Overarching Strategy Focus across OEMs for the Programs

Comprehensive Comparative SWOT Analysis with Direct, Competing Aircraft Programs of Commensurate Size & Class

Latest Contract Awards, Upcoming Aircraft Competitions & Developments for the Programs

Upgrade Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs

Key Topics Covered: Section - 1 Global Top 7 Heavy Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - Program Origins, Profile, Snapshot & Fact Files

Section - 2 Global Top 7 Heavy Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - Specifications, Armaments, Performance & Comparative Overview1. Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II2. Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet3. Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF4. Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker5. Lockheed Martin's F-22A Raptor6. Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon7. Sukhoi's Su-57 Felon Section - 3 SWOT Analysis - For the World's 7 Leading Heavy Combat Aircraft Programs1. Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II2. Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet3. Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF4. Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker5. Lockheed Martin's F-22A Raptor6. Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon7. Sukhoi's Su-57 Felon Section - 4 Programs Evolution, Progression & Current Strategy Focus across respective OEMs1. Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II2. Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet3. Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF4. Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker5. Lockheed Martin's F-22A Raptor6. Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon7. Sukhoi's Su-57 Felon Section - 5 Comparative Analysis of Strengths1. Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II2. Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet3. Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF4. Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker5. Lockheed Martin's F-22A Raptor6. Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon7. Sukhoi's Su-57 Felon Section - 6 Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses1. Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II2. Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet3. Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF4. Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker5. Lockheed Martin's F-22A Raptor6. Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon7. Sukhoi's Su-57 Felon Section - 7 Key Strategic Initiatives, Upgrades Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs - Key Contract Awards, Competitions and Technological Upgrade Plans Section - 8 Global Fighter Jet Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 9 Key Trends, Issues & Challenges and Growth Opportunities Section - 10 Market Outlook & Scenario for Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs over Medium Term

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Fighter Jet Aircrafts

Global Demand Outlook for Fighter Jet Aircrafts - Projections

Global Defense Budgetary Trend

Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 Nations

Key Upcoming Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs & Competitions

Emerging & Game changing Technologies and Sixth Generation Aircraft Programs - Round Up

Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rui2if

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-report-on-the-top-7-heavy-fighter-jet-aircraft-programs-globally-to-2022-301388740.html

SOURCE Research and Markets