2021 Presidential Inauguration Collectible Available Through USPS Postal Store

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorate the 59th presidential inauguration with this souvenir envelope. The No. 10 envelope features portraits of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala D. Harris, along with an illustration of the White House.

The envelope may be purchased for $12.95 on usps.com. The item number is 882158.

Postal Products

