2021 Outlook From Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Explores The Issues Likely To Shape The Year Ahead

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the availability of its 2021 Outlook on Tax, a 50-plus page collection of news and insights from practitioners that focuses on the key federal, state, and international tax issues that tax professionals will have to navigate in the year ahead. The report is available for complimentary download at http://onb-tax.com/sobf50Di0dS.

Our outlook features an unrivaled combination of news coverage and actionable insights from leading tax practitioners.

Key issues addressed in the Tax Outlook 2021 include:

Federal Tax : The Biden administration's tax plans, how Covid-19 relief measures could trigger tax filing mistakes, and IRS enforcement trends.

: The Biden administration's tax plans, how Covid-19 relief measures could trigger tax filing mistakes, and IRS enforcement trends. International Tax : What's next for Europe's tax agenda, international tax avoidance rules and related cases, and tax scrutiny in transfer pricing.

: What's next for tax agenda, international tax avoidance rules and related cases, and tax scrutiny in transfer pricing. State Tax: Remote work and employers' new state and local tax obligations and state actions supporting e-commerce taxation.

"Our 2021 Outlook on Tax features an unrivaled combination of coverage from Bloomberg Tax's team of expert reporters along with actionable insights offered by leading tax practitioners from across the globe," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "From topics as varied as cases to watch at the Supreme Court to the tax consequences of a remote workforce to increasing tax scrutiny in transfer pricing, Bloomberg Tax offers the most complete solution for tax professionals so they are ready for anything that comes their way in 2021."

