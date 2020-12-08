2021 Ohio Super Lawyers® Honors Entire Legal Team At The Mellino Law Firm

CLEVELAND, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2021 edition, every attorney at The Mellino Law Firm was honored with a listing in either the Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars list.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2021 edition, every attorney at The Mellino Law Firm was honored with a listing in either the Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars list. With only a small number of practicing legal professionals passing the rigorous review to obtain a listing in these annual publications (both curated by Super Lawyers®), it is rare for an entire legal team to be honored.

The aim of Super Lawyers® is to curate a well-researched and vetted list of attorneys to act as a point of reference for consumers. Thus, Super Lawyers® lists legal professionals from small, medium, and large firms from over 70 practice areas, employing a multi-phase selection process to ensure a quality directory. Attorneys are assessed on "12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition," such as verdicts and settlements, scholarly lectures and writings, past experience, and more.

Moreover, attorneys cannot be considered for a listing in Super Lawyers® unless they are nominated by a third party or identified by the Super Lawyers® Research Team, and they must undergo an evaluation conducted by a Blue Ribbon Panel of top-rated lawyers.

For his work in Rocky River, Ohio, Attorney Christopher M. Mellino was listed in 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers® for the categories of Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff, Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff, Civil Litigation: Plaintiff, and Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff. He has been honored since 2009.

The firm's other attorneys also passed the review but qualified for Rising Stars recognition, which is reserved for lawyers in their first 10 years of practice or aged 40 and younger. Only 2.5% of legal professionals currently in practice earn recognition from Rising Stars.

Attorney Calder C. Mellino of The Mellino Law Firm was awarded for his work in Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff, Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff, and Intellectual Property in Rocky River, Ohio. This is the third consecutive year that he has been named by Rising Stars.

Honored since 2016, The Mellino Law Firm's Attorney Meghan C. Lewallen was awarded once again with Rising Stars recognition for Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff in Rocky River, Ohio.

With more than 30 years of experience, The Mellino Law Firm is acclaimed not only by peers and clients but also by the opposition. They are committed to pursuing justice for injured Ohio residents while maintaining a high standard of ethics, as evidenced by their legal work. To date, they have won numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for their clients and have no plan of easing up.

