2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Lists Attorneys Barry, Decof

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving plaintiffs throughout Rhode Island, Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. is known for its unparalleled success in resolving personal injury cases in favor of those injured. Now, the firm has been met with acclaim yet again: Attorneys Patrick C. Barry and Mark B. Decof have been named to 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers.

Lawdragon takes the curation of its Lawdragon 500 lists very seriously, devoting several months to intense research, journalistic interviews, peer and client nominations, and peer review. Due to this thorough selection process, inclusion in Lawdragon 500 is viewed as one of the highest honors an attorney can receive. Per Lawdragon, only the "best of the best" are included.

It is, therefore, a great accomplishment to be listed in more than one edition. Attorney Decof has had the honor of being listed in three consecutive editions of Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, and Attorney Barry has been listed in two consecutive editions.

"These lawyers stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope," Lawdragon said of the 2021 listees.

Attorneys Barry and Decof have each dedicated their careers to fighting for injured individuals throughout the state of Rhode Island. Their in-depth knowledge of personal injury law and decades of practical experience has resulted in numerous verdicts and settlements for firm clients. They guide their clients from case preparation to resolution, fighting tooth and nail to hold negligent parties accountable for their actions.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island and accepts cases throughout the state. No matter whether the case concerns medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, birth injury, or wrongful death, etc., the firm's trial lawyers will put their all into recovering the client's full and fair compensation. To learn more about the firm, visit it online at decof.com .

