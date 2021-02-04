2021 Jewellery World Awards Is Now Open For Entries

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Jewellery World Awards (JWA), formerly known as the JNA Awards, is now accepting entries via www.

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Jewellery World Awards (JWA), formerly known as the JNA Awards, is now accepting entries via www.JWAwards.com . JWA launched three new categories to its roster - all of which were introduced to cover a wider scope of companies in the global jewellery and gemstone industry.

Helmed by Informa Markets Jewellery, the world's largest B2B jewellery fairs organiser, JWA was founded in 2012 to promote innovation and excellence in the international jewellery and gemstone trade. Originally designed to celebrate achievements within the Asian region mainly, the award has grown tremendously over the years and now caters to the needs of more members of the global community.

The 2021 JWA categories are:

Brand of the Year - Retail Industry Innovation of the Year Manufacturer of the Year Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - APAC Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - EMEA & Americas Outstanding ESG Performance of the Year Outstanding Small Enterprise of the Year (50 full-time employees and below) Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below) Lifetime Achievement Award (nominated by the organiser)

"To create an even more diverse and inclusive award programme, we have expanded the Outstanding Enterprise category to include the Americas, and added Outstanding Small Enterprise of the Year to the list. That way more companies from all over the world can be recognised for their outstanding achievements, regardless of the scale of their operations. Additionally, the new Outstanding ESG Performance of the Year category will highlight the importance of sustainability in every aspect of the business. We look forward to sharing more inspiring experiences and solutions from the industry at the 2021 JWA," shares Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of Jewellery World Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery.

All interested parties can now register on www.JWAwards.com to peruse the criteria for judging and submit entries till 20 April 2021, Tuesday.

"Chow Tai Fook takes pride in being a Headline Partner for a decade, especially as the JWA marks a truly momentous milestone by taking on a new branding. We are privileged to witness the award programme's continuous pursuit of innovations and breakthroughs. We wish the event continues to succeed and propel positive change within the industry in the coming years," remarks Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of Shanghai Diamond Exchange comments, "I am thrilled that the award has expanded globally after 10 years of rapid growth. The new JWA encourages the global trade by setting up the stage for more outstanding jewellery enterprises and entrepreneurs to demonstrate their brilliance, their tireless pursuit of excellence and innovations, and their unwavering perseverance."

"The JWA enters its 10th year with a bigger global footprint and updated categories that highlight the jewellery and gemstone industry's increasing geographical scope. Enter and be part of the on-going focus on technology, enterprise, environment, social responsibility and good governance and have the chance to join a global platform of the best," adds James Courage, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International who is one of the principal judges of the JWA.

Albert Cheng, CEO of Singapore Bullion Market Association and also one of the principal judges of JWA shares, "The year 2020 may have been a very difficult year for many individuals and companies, but there are those who have proven themselves strong and resilient in the time of crisis. Aside from congratulating them, we also encourage them to share their stories on innovation, technological breakthroughs and other ideas that helped them weather the year that was."

The 2021 JWA Ceremony and Gala Dinner will debut in a hybrid format during Jewellery and Gem WORLD Hong Kong fair in September, with the support of Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange; alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land ( Shenzhen) Ltd.

JNA, the flagship publication of Informa Markets Jewellery, continues to be the official media partner of JWA. Key JWA events will also be held during Asia's No. 1 mid-year fine jewellery sourcing destination, Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA) in June; and the industry's biggest and most influential B2B marketplace, Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) in September.

For more information, visit http://www.JWAwards.com/ or contact:JWA MarketingInforma Markets +852 2516-2184 info@Jwawards.com

Notes for Editors:

1. About the Headline Partners

1.1. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ( www.ctfjewellerygroup.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90-year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity - Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, with curated retail experiences including ARTRIUM and JEWELRIA, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2. Shanghai Diamond Exchange ( www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1. KGK Group ( www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur ( India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 15 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation.

KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2. Guangdong GD Land Group Limited( www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong GD Land Group Limited (GD Land) is the largest conglomerate from the Guangdong province that holds operations outside of Mainland China. A subsidiary of GDH Limited, this integrated investment developer specialises in urban infrastructure and operates a number of strategic businesses. These include residential development, commercial real estate, urban renewal and industrial real estate, among others.

Committed to the philosophy of "qualtiy comes first", GD Land has a number of upscale projects in the Greater Bay area, including Shenzhen GDH City, Guangzhou Panyu GD Land Plaza, Nansha GD Land Plaza, Panyu Riverside Garden, and GD Land Laurel House.

3. Informa Markets Jewellery ( www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our global jewellery vertical, Informa Markets Jewellery, offers in-person and web-based sourcing experiences, digital solutions and dedicated B2B platforms that bring international buyers and quality sellers together in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and fashion jewellery and accessories markets. Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio that includes the industry's No. 1 B2B jewellery marketplace - Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong; a powerful digital platform - JewelleryNet; a dedicated Jewellery Media team; an education-based programme - Jewellery & Gem Knowledge Community, and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes - the Jewellery World Awards (JWA).

