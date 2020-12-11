2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Joins Toledo Assembly Family

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA's Toledo Assembly Complex this week launched production of the innovative 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The most technologically advanced Wrangler ever delivers zero-emission open air driving on- and off-road, with up to 25 miles of electric-only range and nearly 400 miles of total range. Assembly of the Wrangler 4xe, including its 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack and 375-horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of torque electrified powertrain with two electric motors, is integrated into the existing Wrangler assembly line and built on two shifts by more than 3,200 UAW-represented employees at the Toledo North plant in Ohio. Available in 4xe, Sahara 4xe and Rubicon 4xe trim levels, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe arrives at dealer showrooms in early 2021. More information is available at www.jeep.com/wrangler-4xe.html.

SOURCE FCA