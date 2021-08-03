2021 Irene Adler Prize Goes To Isabella Goodman: Journalism Major Wins $1,000 Scholarship For Women Writers

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Goodman has won the 2021 Irene Adler Prize for her essay, "A Catalog in Friendship.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Goodman has won the 2021 Irene Adler Prize for her essay, "A Catalog in Friendship." Goodman, who will receive $1,000 toward her education, is pursuing her B.A. in journalism with a minor in art history from American University.

Founded in 2017, the annual Irene Adler Prize offers a $1,000 scholarship to a woman pursuing a degree in journalism, creative writing, or literature at a recognized post-secondary institution in the U.S. or Canada, based on an essay competition.

"Isabella's winning essay brims with wistfulness and nostalgia and genuinely captures the challenges of sustaining friendships via the written word during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic," said prize founder Lucas Aykroyd. "Her evocative, textured prose stood out in what was undoubtedly the most competitive field of entries in Irene Adler Prize history."

For the first time ever, three entrants earned honorable mentions. Matisse Haddad ("Where It Hurts") is pursuing her M.F.A. in screenwriting at the AFI Conservatory. Natasha Maki Jessen-Petersen ("Fresh Paint") is seeking her M.A. in data journalism at Stanford University. Lara Miller ("The Alchemy of Pain") is working on her M.F.A. in playwriting at Carnegie Mellon University.

Aykroyd is an award-winning Vancouver writer and public speaker whose work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Ms. Magazine, National Geographic, and espnW. A member of the Association for Women in Sports Media, he has covered women's hockey for IIHF.com at five Olympics and serves as the editor-in-chief of WomenSport International's newsletter. Aykroyd holds an M.A. in English literature from the University of Victoria, which gave him the Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Irene Adler Prize is named after the heroine of the 1891 Sherlock Holmes detective story "A Scandal in Bohemia" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

For more on the Irene Adler Prize, the 2021 winning essay, and past winners, see:

http://lucasaykroyd.com/scholarships

The 2022 Irene Adler Prize submission guidelines will be released in January.

Lucas AykroydWeb Site: lucasaykroyd.comEmail: lucas@lucasaykroyd.com

Related Links http://lucasaykroyd.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-irene-adler-prize-goes-to-isabella-goodman-journalism-major-wins-1-000-scholarship-for-women-writers-301346152.html

SOURCE Lucas Aykroyd