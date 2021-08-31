2021 International Climate Action Challenge Kicks Off With 60 Teams From 25 Countries

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The recent IPCC reports paint a bleak picture of our current environmental and climate situation. Understandably, many people feel hopeless and helpless," says Joan Gregerson, Founder of Green Team Academy. "We want people to know that they are the solution. They can start with an idea in their own community and make a real difference in just 90 days."

Green Team Academy, a women-led nonprofit based in Denver, Colorado, is hosting the 2021 International Climate Action Challenge (ICAC21). The challenge is based on the book written by Gregerson, Climate Action Challenge: A Proven Plan for Launching Your Eco-Initiative in 90 Days. The book provides a step-by-step framework and was named one of the top 12 books on climate change by climate activists in 2021 by NBCNews.

In the 2020 challenge, the teams planted 43,000 trees, started 55 gardens and two urban farms, and completed 83,000 voter outreach contacts, and started groups around the world that are still serving their communities.

In 2021, 60 teams from 25 countries are participating in the challenge. Teams hail from Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Switzerland, Zimbabwe, the Philippines, and beyond.

The teams' initiatives range from starting community gardens and farms to training dozens of households to use composting, and from starting a green business or school eco-clubs, to taking on regional reforestation projects.

Top teams will be featured in a free virtual conference, the ICAC21 Impact Summit, December 14 - 16, 2021.

Registration for the challenge is open through September 10. Other ways to participate include volunteering, sponsoring, or ordering the book and workbook. Visit www.climateactionchallenge.net for more info.

