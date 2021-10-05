October 5, 2021
2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces In America Named

Springbuk-sponsored program releases esteemed list of the top 100 people-centric companies taking proactive steps to support employee health and well-being.
Author:
Publish date:

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthiest Employers ®, powered by Springbuk and the most-trusted U.S. awards program for people-centric companies, announced today the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. This award honors the organizations that are demonstrating care for their people by investing in health and well-being solutions and initiatives. 

Judging is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities. The assessment is scored rubric style on a 1-100 scale, with each question totaling .25-3 points.

"Healthiest Employers scores hit record highs in the past year, reflecting a deep level of care and empathy by business and benefits leaders who stand out in their support of their employees' well-being," said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers ® Program Coordinator. "The effects of  COVID-19 will likely affect business operations for many years to come and it is crucial that companies are considering the needs of their employees beyond the immediate crisis."

The 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America:

  1. CNO Financial Group
  2. Northwell Health
  3. Baylor College of Medicine
  4. Delta Air Lines
  5. Witham Health Services
  6. OneAZ Credit Union
  7. Shamrock Foods Company
  8. Port of Portland
  9. Wake County Government
  10. Norton Healthcare
  11. UnitedHealthcare
  12. Colorado State Department of Natural Resources
  13. BankUnited N.A.
  14. National Association of Insurance Commissioners
  15. Quanta Services Inc.
  16. DaVita Inc.
  17. Excela Health
  18. Randolph County Government
  19. GE Appliances, a Haier company
  20. Boulder County
  21. Ericsson Inc.
  22. U-Haul
  23. SmartPractice
  24. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
  25. Riverside Healthcare
  26. Hitachi Astemo Ohio Manufacturing Inc. (Formerly American Showa)
  27. Kaiser Permanente
  28. Bon Secours Mercy Health
  29. City of Acworth
  30. The City of Douglasville
  31. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
  32. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center & UPMC Health Plan
  33. OrthoCarolina P.A.
  34. Compass Group USA Inc.
  35. HP Inc.
  36. City of Charlotte
  37. Chevron
  38. SAIF
  39. Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County
  40. Raytown Quality Schools
  41. Bi-State Development
  42. Lane County
  43. South County Health
  44. Jamestown Board of Public Utilities
  45. Harris Health System
  46. PeaceHealth
  47. Permanente Dental Associates
  48. Samaritan Health Services
  49. Premier Inc.
  50. MJ Insurance
  51. The Starr Group
  52. American Express
  53. OneAmerica
  54. Syngenta
  55. The Resource Center
  56. Jacobs
  57. Pasco County Schools
  58. Royal Caribbean Group
  59. Leprino Foods
  60. The Resource Center
  61. City of Scottsdale
  62. Louisville Metro Government
  63. Corrective Chiropractic
  64. Bean Automotive Group
  65. McCarthy Holdings Inc.
  66. Cambia Health Solutions
  67. AdventHealth
  68. Eugene Water & Electric Board
  69. Nektar
  70. CVS Health
  71. Phoenix Children's Hospital
  72. Lindenwood University
  73. Johnson, Kendall & Johnson
  74. AAA Northeast
  75. JE Dunn Construction
  76. SCL Health
  77. OCLC Inc.
  78. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
  79. Brevard County BOCC
  80. Cerner Corporation
  81. North Kansas City School District No. 74
  82. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
  83. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
  84. Faith Technologies
  85. Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors
  86. The School Board of Seminole County
  87. Anthem Inc.
  88. Premier Health
  89. Atrium Health
  90. Rowan County Government
  91. Burns & McDonnell
  92. Meredith
  93. Conner Strong & Buckelew
  94. Cook Children's Healthcare System
  95. City of High Point
  96. City of Olathe
  97. City of Alexandria
  98. Cubic Corporation
  99. Hess Corporation
  100. MetroNational

"Well-being is no longer a nice to have, it is a business imperative to hire and retain top talent," said Rod Reasen, CEO of Springbuk. "Businesses that are not investing in the health of their employees risk losing the talent needed to compete, or even survive."

About Healthiest EmployersSpringbuk is the preferred health intelligence platform for Healthiest Employers. This partnership brings clinical expertise, empowering us to move beyond recognition. With Springbuk, Healthiest Employers can help forward-thinking organizations to utilize more intelligent solutions for managing the health and well-being of their population.

About SpringbukSpringbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. 

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-healthiest-100-workplaces-in-america-named-301392494.html

SOURCE Springbuk