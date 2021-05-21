2021 Global Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Market Report: Production, Consumption And Global Trade
DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI): 2021 World Market Outlook up to 2030 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for toluene diisocyanate. Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of toluene diisocyanate
- It describes present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data showing toluene diisocyanate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on toluene diisocyanate manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of toluene diisocyanate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Toluene diisocyanate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
COVID-19 Impact Estimates
- The report features the impact of continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report
- The report presents possible scenarios of market development
Key Topics Covered: 1. INTRODUCTION: TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE PROPERTIES AND USES 2. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES 3. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE WORLD MARKET IN 2015-20203.1. World toluene diisocyanate capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World toluene diisocyanate production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Toluene diisocyanate consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Toluene diisocyanate global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Toluene diisocyanate prices 4. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Europe by country
- Production in Europe by country
- Manufacturers in Europe
- Consumption in Europe
- Export and import in Europe
5. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Asia Pacific by country
- Production in Asia Pacific by country
- Manufacturers in Asia Pacific
- Consumption in Asia Pacific
- Export and import in Asia Pacific
6. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in North America by country
- Production in North America by country
- Manufacturers in North America
- Consumption in North America
- Export and import in North America
7. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Latin America by country
- Production in Latin America by country
- Manufacturers in Latin America
- Consumption in Latin America
- Export and import in Latin America
8. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST8.1. Toluene diisocyanate capacity and production forecast up to 2030
- Global production forecast
- Projects
8.2. Toluene diisocyanate consumption forecast up to 2030
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
8.3. Toluene diisocyanate prices forecast up to 2030 9. KEY COMPANIES IN THE TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE MARKET WORLDWIDE 10. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET 11. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE END-USE SECTOR11.1. Toluene diisocyanate consumption by application11.2. Toluene diisocyanate downstream markets review and forecast11.3. Toluene diisocyanate consumersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9b8o4n
