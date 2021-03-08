2021 Global Market Outlook And Pipeline Insight For Sepsis

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Pipeline Insight 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in Sepsis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Furthermore, it highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.A detailed picture of the Sepsis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Sepsis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Sepsis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Sepsis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Sepsis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Sepsis.

Sepsis Emerging Drugs ChaptersThis segment of the Sepsis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases. Sepsis Emerging DrugsRezafungin: Cidara TherapeuticsRezafungin is a novel, once-weekly antifungal being developed for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections. Rezafungin (formerly CD101) is an echinocandin drug, currently in Phase III clinical development for candidemia, invasive candidiasis and for prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections due to Candida, Aspergillus, and Pneumocystis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and fast track designations for rezafungin.VBI-S: Vivacelle BioVBI-S is made of small particles of specific lipid called micelles and liposomes for the treatment of hypotension. VBI-S is an intravenously injectable fluid comprised of phospholipid nanoparticles that were specifically designed to shift the biophysical properties of the body's fluid volume in hypovolemic shock, due to sepsis, from non-survival to survival. The therapy is currently under phase II clinical evaluation for the treatment of hypovolemia due to sepsis/septic shock. Sepsis: Therapeutic AssessmentThis segment of the report provides insights about the different Sepsis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as: Major Players in SepsisThere are approx. 40+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Sepsis. The companies which have their Sepsis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Cidara Therapeutics. PhasesThis report covers around 40+ products under different phases of clinical development like

The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination. Sepsis: Pipeline Development ActivitiesThe report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Sepsis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs. Pipeline Development ActivitiesThe report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Sepsis drugs. Sepsis Report Insights

Key QuestionsCurrent Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Sepsis drugs?

How many Sepsis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Sepsis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Sepsis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Sepsis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

