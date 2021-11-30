2021 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Gay Travel Awards ℠ presented by GayTravel.com , Andrew Christian ®, MËNAJI ® Advanced Men's Skincare, and ROAM Luggage has released their list of official nominees.

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year is another challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe along with the newest variants, many are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to getting back out there."

Voting is now open on GayTravelAwards.com through December 26, 2021, and participants are encouraged to vote every day to increase their chances of winning the grand prize of a two-night stay in Puerto Vallarta at an Andrew Christian residence. Eligible voters could win other prizes from Andrew Christian ®, MËNAJI ® Advanced Men's Skincare, and ROAM Luggage.

Finalists by category appear below:

HOTEL, BEACH

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

Marriott Cancun Resort

Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina

Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort

The Fives Oceanfront Hotel & Residences

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE

Andaz West Hollywood

Archer Hotel New York

Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel

Moxy NYC Chelsea

Shoreline Hotel Waikiki

The Chesterfield Palm Beach

The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery

The Oliver Hotel

HOTEL, CITY USA

Fairlane Hotel

Fairmont Austin

Hotel Colee, Autograph Collection

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

San Francisco Marriott Marquis

Sheraton Grand Seattle

The Highlander Hotel

The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

HOTEL, LGBT SCENE

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

Aloft San Juan

Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown

Hotel Clermont

Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa

Marriott Stanton South Beach

Moxy Miami South Beach

The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

HOTEL, LUXURY

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun

The Langham Huntington

The Ritz-Carlton Abama

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Zadún, A Ritz Carlton Reserve

HOTEL, MOUNTAIN

Aspen Square Condominium Hotel

Fox Hotel and Suites

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

The Alpina Gstaad

The Omnia Mountain Lodge

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen

To view the entire list of categories and nominees and vote, click here .

About The Gay Travel Awards:Now in their sixth year, the Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished nominees lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands to improve their amenities and customer service levels.

About GayTravel.com:GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!

For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

