2021 Executive Institute To Focus On Skills For The Modern-day Leader

A hybrid event and part of AFP 2021, the 2021 Executive Institute, sponsored by PNC Bank, features keynote speeches by DeMaurice Smith and Sheila Heen, plus a host of sessions and networking events for executives.

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies continue to navigate through times of uncertainty, executives need to keep their skills sharp to lead at the best of their ability. That's why the agenda at the AFP 2021 Executive Institute, sponsored by PNC Bank, is designed to help senior-level financial professionals find a renewed sense of purpose and learn brand-new ideas that might transform their organizations. This year's Executive Institute, sponsored by PNC Bank, is part of AFP 2021, an integrated, in-person and virtual event taking place Nov. 7-10 in Washington, DC.

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the of the National Football League Players' Association, opens the Executive Institute on Monday, November 8, with a keynote session on how successful leaders must develop a game plan that accounts for the politics and personalities of everyone involved. Smith shares insider stories drawn from his current leadership role and previous life as a homicide prosecutor that exemplify the importance of strategic planning and contextual decision-making.

On Tuesday, November 9, keynote speaker Sheila Heen, author, co-founder of Triad Consulting Group, and Harvard Law School Professor, will discuss the ability to manage difficult conversations to determine a leader's success. Heen provides a framework to understand the structure of tough conversations, and tools for approaching a challenging situation when usual problem-solving methods are no longer working.

"As companies begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, treasury and finance executives must lead the way to meet current and future challenges," said Jim Kaitz, president and CEO of AFP. "Even at the executive level, leaders must make time to continue learning and developing their skills, and this year's Executive Institute will provide the networking opportunities and resources to help them do that."

Executive content offered at AFP 2021 also includes:

Educational sessions on the LIBOR transition, leading stellar global teams, and the role of finance in creating an ownership culture.

Roundtable discussions designed with leaders' unique needs in mind.

Networking events created solely for executives.

"With businesses continuing to experience considerable disruption and change, it's critical that senior executives take time for themselves to learn and share best practices to keep their teams engaged and performing," said Emma Loftus, executive vice president and head of PNC Treasury Management. "This year's AFP Executive Institute will offer ideas, resources and networking opportunities to help these leaders transform their companies, as they grapple with changing customer, employee and shareholder expectations."

Created exclusively for senior treasury and finance executives, attendance at the AFP Executive Institute is limited to corporate practitioners with the title of treasurer, chief financial officer, vice president of finance, assistant treasurer or controller. Reserve your seat by registering for AFP 2021 and selecting the AFP Executive Institute. Register by October 8 to save $350. For press queries, please contact Melissa Rawak at mrawak@afponline.org.

About AFP®As the certifying body in treasury and finance, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Certified Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Professional (FPAC) credentials, setting the standard of excellence in the profession globally. AFP's mission is to drive the future of finance and treasury and develop the leaders of tomorrow through certification, training, and the premier event for corporate treasury and finance. Learn more at afponline.org.

