2021 Edge AI And Vision Product Of The Year Awards Now Open For Entries -- With A New Award Category In Edge AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance® today announced the call for entries is now open for the fourth annual Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards (formerly Vision Product of the Year Awards), with this year bringing an expanded focus on computer vision and other forms of edge AI.

The Awards recognize the innovation and excellence of the industry's leading companies that are enabling and developing the next generation of products using AI with images, video and other sensor data. Entries for the 2021 awards will be accepted through March 19, 2021, with the winners announced live, online at the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards ceremony during the Embedded Vision Summit on May 25, 2021.

"Today, we are seeing rapid growth in the use of edge AI to solve real-world problems, with thousands of applications being deployed across numerous industries," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "This year I am excited to announce that we are expanding the scope of the Awards program to include all types of edge AI technologies, as well as adding a new category—Edge AI End Product. This new category is for systems, solutions and applications incorporating edge AI or vision technologies that are delivered directly to consumer, enterprise, or government markets."

Entering the Awards

In addition to the five award categories open exclusively for Alliance Member companies, the new Edge AI End Product category is open to all companies. Entries will be judged on innovation; impact on customers and the market; and competitive differentiation. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges composed of industry experts.

Companies may submit award nominations for their products in one or more of the following categories:

Edge AI Processors

Edge AI Software and Algorithms

Camera Sensors

Edge AI Developer Tools

Automotive Solutions

Edge AI End Product (open to all companies)

Nominations can be submitted online. The entry fee is $495 per nomination for all of the categories, except the Edge AI End Product category which requires no fee.

About the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/.

