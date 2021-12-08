2021 Digital Transformation Market Report By Application & Service, Use Case And Industry Vertical Forecasts To 2026
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation 2021: 5G, AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud and Mobile Edge Computing, Connected and Wearable Devices, Cybersecurity, Digital Twins, Identity Management, IoT, Robotics, Smart Cities, Teleoperation and Virtual Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates key technologies involved in digital transformation including 5G, AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud and Mobile Edge Computing, Connected and Wearable Devices, Cybersecurity, Digital Twins and Teleoperation, IoT, Robotics, Smart Cities, and Virtual Reality solutions. These technologies will all be germane to the evolution of many areas important to enterprise and industrial organizations including internal and external processes, products and services, virtualization, OSS/BSS, and more.
This is the most comprehensive research available anywhere that evaluates each of these technologies and assesses their convergence and integration opportunities. The research provides a wide-ranging view into the ecosystem including companies, strategies, and solutions for each technical domain as well as cross-domain implementation and operations. It provides detailed forecasts by application and service, use case, and industry vertical.
The enterprise and industrial sectors are rapidly digitizing their products and services including software-controlled and virtualized infrastructure as well as leveraging next-generation connectivity, signaling, and automated decision-making algorithms. This will have a profound effect on both overall strategic positioning and day-to-day tactical operations. New technologies and tools are being rapidly integrated into production and service systems, which are facilitating the transformation of processes, creating new business opportunities, and enabling an overall smarter workplace for humans and machines alike.
Telecom infrastructure and services providers are also undergoing a massive transformation. For example, the combination of 5G and edge computing will transform wireless carrier operations and facilitate enhanced services, new applications, and completely new business models for mobile network operators. In addition, software-defined control and infrastructure virtualization are poised to transform network and service architecture thanks to improvements in technologies that offer improved performance and lower costs. As the border between cloud computing and network infrastructure continues to blur, so does the demarcation between the network as a whole and those network elements (servers, terminals, etc.) that comprise the network.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms enhance the ability of big data analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The combination of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to dramatically accelerate the benefits of digital transformation for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments. The author sees the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) as transformational for both technologies as AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and decision-making and IoT adds value to AI through connectivity and data exchange.
AIoT solutions dramatically accelerate the benefits of digital transformation for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments. The use of AI for decision-making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective smart city solutions in terms of decision-making. 5G provides substantial bandwidth were needed as well as significantly lower latency for next-generation applications and services such as virtual reality-controlled teleoperation and other enhanced user interfaces.
The publisher sees smart cities providing significant opportunities for technology integration in support of highly customized, yet scalable services. There will be a positive feedback loop created and sustained by leveraging the interdependent capabilities of AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT 5G). For example, AI will work in conjunction with IoT to substantially improve smart city supply chains. Metropolitan area supply chains represent complex systems of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in moving a product or service from supplier to customer.
The Industrial IoT (IIoT) market is much more than the sum of its parts, but its parts alone can be daunting, especially considering how emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and modified reality are being rapidly integrated into industrial processes. AI alone is anticipated to dramatically reduce costs and improve processes as well as facilitate completely new products and services that improve production, quality, and the producer-supplier relationship.
Some of the Companies Mentioned include:
- 1010Data (Advance Communication Corp.)
- 21, Inc.
- 24me
- 2G Engineering
- ABB Robotics
- AIBrian Inc.
- Aido
- Airspan
- Airtel
- Akamai
- Alation
- Alcatel Mobile
- Alibaba
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Alluvium
- Artificial Solutions
- AT&T Inc.
- Athena Health Inc.
- Atmel Corporation
- Augury Systems Ltd.
- Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.
- Aurotek Corp.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
- Avegant Corp.
- Axium Inc.
- Axway Software
- Ayla Networks Inc.
- B+B SmartWorx
- BAE Systems Inc.
- Blue Ocean Robotics ApS
- Bomgar
- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
- Bosch
- Brighterion Inc.
- Broadcom Corporation
- BT
- BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)
- Buddy
- Canvass Analytics
- Capgemini
- Charlie
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Ciena Corporation
- Cogito Ltd.
- Coinbase
- Coinfirm Ltd.
- CyanConnode
- Cybatar
- Cyber Glove Systems
- CyberArk
- Cyberdyne
- CyPhy Works
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp
- D-Link
- Daihen Corp.
- Darktrace
- Dassault Systemes
- Dell EMC
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Deloitte
- DJI
- DMG Blockchain Solutions
- Domo
- Dongbu Group
- DotOrigin
- DXC Technology
- Earthport
- EasilyDo
- Echelon Corporation
- eClinicalWorks
- EON Reality Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Epson Robots
- Ericsson
- Eurotech
- Express Logic Inc.
- EY
- F&P Robotics AG
- F5 Networks
- Fitbit
- Fluentd
- Flytxt
- FocusMotion
- Forcepoint
- ForeScout
- Fortinet Inc.
- Fortscale Security Ltd.
- FOVE Inc.
- Foxconn Technology Group
- Gemalto N.V.
- Genalice
- Ghost Robotics LLC
- glassbeam
- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHC)
- GoodData Corporation
- Hasbro, Inc.
- Helium Systems Inc.
- Herjavec Group
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International
- HP Enterprise
- HPCC Systems
- HPE
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei Technologies
- Hulu
- HyperLedger
- Hypertherm Inc.
- Hytera
- IAM Robotics
- IBM Corporation
- Idaptive
- Illumina Inc
- imagimob
- inVia Robotics
- IOTA
- iRobot Corporation
- Itron Inc.
- Jasper (Cisco Jasper)
- Johnson & Johnson
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Kapsch Group
- Kaspersky Lab
- Kawasaki
- KDDI Corporation
- Knightscope
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- KORE Wireless
- KPMG
- Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.
- KT Corporation
- Kuka Robotics
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Losant IoT
- M2M Connectivity
- MapR
- Marklogic
- Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Maxim Integrated
- Mayo Medical Laboratories
- McAfee
- McKesson Corporation
- MediaTek Inc.
- Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH)
- Medio
- Medopad
- Medtronic PLC
- Mentura Group
- Meshify
- Meta Company
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- MJI Robotics
- mnubo
- MoBagel
- Mobile Industrial Robots ApS
- Motorola
- Movistar
- Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
- NASDAQ
- Neato Robotics, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Netapp
- Netcracker
- Netflix
- Netgear
- NEURA
- NextVR
- NGRAIN Corporation
- Niantic Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- NKK Switches
- Nokia Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- NTT DoCoMo
- Nvidia Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- o-synce
- Octopuz Inc.
- Oculus VR LLC
- Okta
- Omnicell Inc.
- OneLogin
- Ooredoo
- Ooyala
- Open Bionics
- Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR)
- Oracle Corporation
- Orange SA
- Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
- Overstock
- Palantir Technologies Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Panasonic
- Pari Robotics
- Parrot SA
- Pathway Genomics Corporation
- Pebble
- Pentaho (Hitachi)
- Pepper
- Polar Electro
- Pradeo Security Systems
- PrecisionHawk
- Qualcomm
- Quality Systems Inc (QSI)
- Quantum
- Quertle
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Quickplay
- R3
- Rackspace
- Radware
- Rakuten
- Revolution Analytics
- ReWalk Robotics
- Ribbon Communications
- Ripple
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Roboplan
- Robosoft Services Robots
- Robotbase
- RobotLAB Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
- RSA Security LLC
- Salesforce
- Samsung Electronics
- SAP
- SapientX Inc.
- SAS
- Savioke
- Schneider Electric
- Segway Inc.
- Selventa Inc.
- Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.
- Shanghai Data Exchange
- Sharp
- ShiftPixy
- ShoCard
- ShotTracker
- Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.
- Siemens
- Sierra Wireless
- Sight Machine Inc.
- Signify Holding
- Silver Spring Network
- SimNet Wireless
- SingTel
- Siretta
- Sisense
- Sixense Entertainment Inc.
- SK Telecom
- SkySpecs
- Smith Micro Software Inc.
- Smiths Group plc
- Snap Inc.
- Spotify AB
- Sprint Corporation
- Sqord Inc.
- Sqrrl
- SRI International
- SSI Schaefer
- Starship Technologies
- StarVR Corp
- Staubli International AG
- STC - Saudi Telecom Company
- STMicroelectronics
- Stryker (MAKO Surgical)
- Swisscom
- Swisslog
- Symantec Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Tecent
- Technicolor
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telegram
- Telenor
- Telit Communications
- Tellmeplus
- Telstra
- TempolQ
- Tencent
- Thycotic
- TIBCO
- Timex.com Inc.
- Titan Medical
- TM Robotics
- Tobii AB
- TORC Robotics
- Toshiba Corporation
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Transcend Robotics
- Trend Micro, Inc.
- Tuya Smart
- Twitter Inc.
- Ubi
- UbiFi
- ULC Robotics Inc.
- Unity Technologies
- Verint Systems
- Verizon
- Veros Systems
- VEX Robotics
- VGo Communications
- Virtual Incision Corporation
- Virtual Reality Company (VRC)
- Visual Components Oy
- VMware Inc.
- Vodafone
- VolMetrix
- Vplayed
- VREAL
- Vuzix Corporation
- WaveBot
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Willrich Precision Instrument Co.
- Wind River Systems
- Wipro
- WuXi NextCode Genomics
- Xiaomi Technology
- XILINX Inc.
- Xively
- XMPro
- ZMP INC.
- Zoomdata
- ZTE Corporation
- Zyxel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s346ho
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-digital-transformation-market-report-by-application--service-use-case-and-industry-vertical-forecasts-to-2026-301440027.html
SOURCE Research and Markets