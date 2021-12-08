2021 Digital Transformation Market Report By Application & Service, Use Case And Industry Vertical Forecasts To 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation 2021: 5G, AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud and Mobile Edge Computing, Connected and Wearable Devices, Cybersecurity, Digital Twins, Identity Management, IoT, Robotics, Smart Cities, Teleoperation and Virtual Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates key technologies involved in digital transformation including 5G, AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud and Mobile Edge Computing, Connected and Wearable Devices, Cybersecurity, Digital Twins and Teleoperation, IoT, Robotics, Smart Cities, and Virtual Reality solutions. These technologies will all be germane to the evolution of many areas important to enterprise and industrial organizations including internal and external processes, products and services, virtualization, OSS/BSS, and more.

This is the most comprehensive research available anywhere that evaluates each of these technologies and assesses their convergence and integration opportunities. The research provides a wide-ranging view into the ecosystem including companies, strategies, and solutions for each technical domain as well as cross-domain implementation and operations. It provides detailed forecasts by application and service, use case, and industry vertical.

The enterprise and industrial sectors are rapidly digitizing their products and services including software-controlled and virtualized infrastructure as well as leveraging next-generation connectivity, signaling, and automated decision-making algorithms. This will have a profound effect on both overall strategic positioning and day-to-day tactical operations. New technologies and tools are being rapidly integrated into production and service systems, which are facilitating the transformation of processes, creating new business opportunities, and enabling an overall smarter workplace for humans and machines alike.

Telecom infrastructure and services providers are also undergoing a massive transformation. For example, the combination of 5G and edge computing will transform wireless carrier operations and facilitate enhanced services, new applications, and completely new business models for mobile network operators. In addition, software-defined control and infrastructure virtualization are poised to transform network and service architecture thanks to improvements in technologies that offer improved performance and lower costs. As the border between cloud computing and network infrastructure continues to blur, so does the demarcation between the network as a whole and those network elements (servers, terminals, etc.) that comprise the network.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms enhance the ability of big data analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The combination of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to dramatically accelerate the benefits of digital transformation for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments. The author sees the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) as transformational for both technologies as AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and decision-making and IoT adds value to AI through connectivity and data exchange.

AIoT solutions dramatically accelerate the benefits of digital transformation for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments. The use of AI for decision-making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective smart city solutions in terms of decision-making. 5G provides substantial bandwidth were needed as well as significantly lower latency for next-generation applications and services such as virtual reality-controlled teleoperation and other enhanced user interfaces.

The publisher sees smart cities providing significant opportunities for technology integration in support of highly customized, yet scalable services. There will be a positive feedback loop created and sustained by leveraging the interdependent capabilities of AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT 5G). For example, AI will work in conjunction with IoT to substantially improve smart city supply chains. Metropolitan area supply chains represent complex systems of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in moving a product or service from supplier to customer.

The Industrial IoT (IIoT) market is much more than the sum of its parts, but its parts alone can be daunting, especially considering how emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and modified reality are being rapidly integrated into industrial processes. AI alone is anticipated to dramatically reduce costs and improve processes as well as facilitate completely new products and services that improve production, quality, and the producer-supplier relationship.

