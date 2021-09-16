2021 Concordia Annual Summit To Hear From Special Envoy John Kerry, President Duque, Gillian Tett, Dr. Oz, Madame Geingos, And Others

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia, the New York-based nonprofit that builds partnerships for social impact, is holding its 2021 Annual Summit the week of September 20.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia, the New York-based nonprofit that builds partnerships for social impact, is holding its 2021 Annual Summit the week of September 20. Concordia's signature gathering will take place in a hybrid format, with both in-person and digital programming from September 20-22 and digital-only programming on September 23.

Maintaining its position as the premier global affairs forum alongside the UN General Assembly, Concordia's 11th Annual Summit will convene today's preeminent C-suite executives, politicians, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the greatest challenges of our time through the lens of collaboration. The Annual Summit is taking place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel and on SpotMe.

Speakers include: John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Gerard Baker, Editor at Large, Wall Street Journal; Stephanie Benedetto, Founder, Queen of Raw; Iván Duque Márquez; President of Colombia; Madame Monica Geingos, First Lady, Republic Of Namibia; Hon. Ro Khanna, Representative, California's 17th District, U.S. House Of Representatives; Stephen Macmillan,CEO, Hologic; Dr. Dambisa Moyo, Principal, Versaca Investments; Dr. Mehmet Oz, Professor Of Surgery, Columbia University; Kate Williams, CEO, 1% For The Planet; Michael Waltz, Representative Of Florida's 6th District, U.S. House Of Representatives; Gillian Tett, U.S. Editor-at-Large & Chair of the Editorial Board, The Financial Times. The full speaker list can be found here, and the agenda here.

Concordia has released a set of standards that must be met by those attending the Annual Summit in person, in line with New York City Mayor's Key to NYC vaccination mandate. Concordia's full COVID-19 in-person protocol can be found here and requires that all attendees (including guests, speakers, press, and staff) meet the following criteria:

Submit proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination under CDC or EU guidelines when completing pre-event health questionnaire.

Consent to a rapid COVID-19 test overseen by Dynamic DXS upon arriving each day at the venue.

Consent to regular temperature checks throughout the venue.

Wear a mask at all times, unless speaking in a session or consuming food or drink.

Be a current member of our community.

Concordia's 2021 Programming Partners: AARP; Americares; Berggruen Institute; CARE; The Global Fund; MIT Solve; Organization of American States; Purdue University, Center for Tech Diplomacy; Taipei Cultural & Economic Office in NY; The Policy Circle; U.S. International Development Finance Corporation; The Rwanda Development Board; The Rockefeller Foundation; U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Walmart Foundation; the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society; and the U.S. Department of State Office of Global Partnerships.

Concordia's 2021 Programming Sponsors: AT&T; ExxonMobil; Google; Hologic; Horizon Therapeutics; Libra Group; Merck; Rubicon; Salesforce; USANA; Veracity Worldwide; VISA; Walmart International.

To register to attend the 2021 Annual Summit, click here.

For press enquiries, contact Rita Lockheart at rlockheart@concordia.net.

About Concordia: Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

