Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Pitney Bowes Inc. Report, a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it is being recognized with the 2021 Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management for the second consecutive year. Pitney Bowes will be recognized for its ongoing efforts and commitment to reducing its environmental footprint in a ceremony that will take place virtually this evening during the Climate Leadership Awards.

The Climate Leadership Awards take place during the Climate Leadership Conference, which brings together forward-thinking leaders from business, government, academia, and the non-profit community to address climate change through policy, innovation, and business solutions. Awardees are honored for exemplary corporate, organizational, and individual leadership in reducing carbon pollution and addressing climate change in their operations and strategies.

"Taking action on climate change is more important than it's ever been. We are inspired and honored to be in the company of so many outstanding U.S. organizations being recognized by The Center for Climate Solutions and The Climate Registry," said Daniel Goldstein, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Pitney Bowes. "As we transform our business model and objectives, we do so along with a long-term vision of achieving carbon neutrality. To meet our objectives of both growth and environmental sustainability, we have a consistent focus on making our operations more efficient and using green technologies."

Pitney Bowes is being recognized for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management (Goal Achievement Award) for the following:

Reducing global emissions nearly 13% from 2015 to 2020, exceeding goal of 8%.

nearly 13% from 2015 to 2020, exceeding goal of 8%. Developing and implementing sustainability initiatives in transportation and logistics , including by phasing in fuel-efficient vehicles for the North America Service Fleet, installing EV charging stations at Pitney Bowes's largest office building, and making hardware and software improvements for commercial vehicles to reduce emissions.

, including by phasing in fuel-efficient vehicles for the North America Service Fleet, installing EV charging stations at Pitney Bowes's largest office building, and making hardware and software improvements for commercial vehicles to reduce emissions. Reducing electricity consumption through site consolidations, efficiency upgrades, energy audits, and employee trainings. Since 2007, electricity consumption has decreased by approximately 35 million kilowatt hours, saving $5.03 million and reducing 16,810 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

through site consolidations, efficiency upgrades, energy audits, and employee trainings. Since 2007, electricity consumption has decreased by approximately 35 million kilowatt hours, saving $5.03 million and reducing 16,810 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Implementing "Green Energy" in place of fossil fuel-based energy at operating facilities when possible. Since 2009, Pitney Bowes has also purchased renewable energy credits to support 193,754,000 kWh of green power projects.

at operating facilities when possible. Since 2009, Pitney Bowes has also purchased renewable energy credits to support 193,754,000 kWh of green power projects. Implementing programs to reduce waste and promote remanufacturing and recycling. The company avoided 3,636 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent through their waste reduction campaign in 2019 alone, and in the past 8 years has kept 3.6 million pounds of products out of the waste stream through remanufacturing.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Climate Leadership Award winner Pitney Bowes for their stand-out achievements," said Amy Holm, Executive Director of The Climate Registry. "At a time when the world urgently needs more climate action and ambition, these organizations and individuals demonstrate what is possible."

"Being a climate leader and advocate for ambitious action means taking the steps today that set up opportunity for the future," said Nathaniel Keohane, President of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES). "The Climate Leadership Awards recognizes only those that aim high and have plans in place to achieve their goals. Pitney Bowes has shown exactly that kind of foresight and set an example among its peers."

Pitney Bowes has committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 through continued investment in more efficient facilities and green technologies to support our operations. To learn more about Pitney Bowes commitment to sustainability, visit the 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Pitney Bowes Inc. Report is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

