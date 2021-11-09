2021 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. Award Names Housekeepers Who Are Key To Guest Satisfaction & Safety

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today announced the grand-prize winner and runners-up of the 2021 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. (Star Housekeepers In a New Era) Award.

The grand-prize winner, Miriam Rodriguez Alvarez, a housekeeper at Best Western Plus Villa Del Lago Inn in Patterson, Calif., won the $5,000 cash prize and her property will receive a comprehensive product, training and consultation package from Cintas and its business partners.

"We received inspiring nominations about hardworking housekeepers from hotels across the country, many of whom were the only ones available to clean for much of the pandemic due to furloughs and layoffs," said Nicole Beall, Cintas Senior Director - Hospitality & Gaming Enterprise. "These employees not only rose to the challenge of maintaining new standards of cleanliness, but did so with smiles on their faces and ongoing enthusiasm for their important jobs."

According to her manager, Miriam "has changed the housekeeping department for the better." In her nomination, her hotel's management also noted that Miriam strives for perfection in cleanliness, and although she is deaf, she does not allow it to be an obstacle. She always has a positive attitude and frequently goes the extra mile to communicate with, and show appreciation for, hotel guests. They noted that she helps lift employee morale and has been instrumental in upholding cleanliness for the property during the pandemic.

The Best Western Plus Villa Del Lago Inn will also receive:

$2,500 in cleaning and hygiene products and services from Cintas

A training and development package from the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a Division of ISSA, valued at $3,500

A package from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, that includes a GBAC on-site consultation and enrollment in the GBAC Fundamentals Course 2.0, valued at $3,300

A comprehensive product package from Rubbermaid Commercial Products, valued at more than $2,300

The nine runners-up, who each receive a $500 cash prize, and additional prizes for their property, are:

Angel Alsina at Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Myers, Fla.

Calandra Sampson at Days Hotel Flagstaff in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Cathy Rogers at Best Western Plus Morristown Inn in Morristown, N.J.

Jaime Meraz at Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass Village, Colo.

Lorena Perales at Airlie in Warrenton, Va.

Makinson Sido at Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Marie Rousseau at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla.

Shirley Chen at Argonaut Hotel in San Francisco

Yen Nguyen at Motif Seattle, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel in Seattle

The grand-prize winner and the nine runners-up were selected by a panel of judges that included hospitality expert and television and podcast host Anthony Melchiorri, and representatives from Cintas, IEHA, GBAC and Rubbermaid Commercial Products.

To learn more, visit cintas.com/SHINEAwards/.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday ®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About IEHA, a Division of ISSA

IEHA, Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association, a Division of ISSA, focuses on the healthcare, hospitality, and other environmental services sectors of the cleaning industry. This 1,300-plus member professional association was founded in 1930 and merged with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, in 2017. Executive housekeepers manage environmental service programs in commercial, industrial, or institutional facilities. They direct staff, ranging from a few to several hundred people, and handle budgets from thousands of dollars to millions. IEHA provides members with an array of channels through which they can achieve personal and professional growth. For more information, visit ieha.org.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial, and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, infectious disease and biological material response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ Facility and Service Accreditation Programs, training and certification of individuals, and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005265/en/