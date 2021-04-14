2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Earns Good Housekeeping Best Hybrid Minivan Honors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Housekeeping recently recognized the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as Best Hybrid Minivan, marking the fourth consecutive honor from Good Housekeeping for Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the...

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Housekeeping recently recognized the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as Best Hybrid Minivan, marking the fourth consecutive honor from Good Housekeeping for Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last five years.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claims spot on 2021 Good Housekeeping Best New Hybrid Cars list

Recognition is the fourth consecutive honor from Good Housekeeping for the Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last five years

List of 2021 Good Housekeeping Best New Hybrid Cars is available online at GoodHousekeeping.com

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is still the first and only plug-in hybrid electric minivan

Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles

Innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine helps to alleviate range anxiety

Pacifica Hybrid is eligible for $7,500 federal tax credit, including any local and state credits

The Pacifica Hybrid is one of just eight Good Housekeeping Best New Hybrid Cars for 2021. The complete list of 2021 Good Housekeeping Best New Hybrid Cars is available online at GoodHousekeeping.com.

The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) conducted hundreds of hours and thousands of miles of vehicle testing to identify the top hybrid makes and models. Once top contenders were identified, Good Housekeeping turned to colleagues at Car and Driver to compare notes on performance and other features in order to determine winners.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the minivan segment's first-ever hybrid vehicle and the only plug-in hybrid minivan, delivering more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

The Pacifica Hybrid features a Stellantis-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine that helps to alleviate range anxiety and deliver peace of mind to customers. Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.

Pacifica Hybrid offers more than 100 standard and available safety and security features and allows for a child seat in each of the second-row captain's chairs, plus two additional child seats in the third row. The most family-friendly seven-passenger hybrid offers the most advanced entertainment system with available Uconnect Theater, which features two 10.1-inch seatback touchscreens where children can watch and stream videos and play 13 built-in games, including Are We There Yet?, the License Plate Game, Concentration and chess.

The most versatile and spacious plug-in hybrid in America, Pacifica Hybrid offers seating capacity for up to seven passengers, with second-row captain's chairs and third-row Stow 'n Go seating. Family-friendly functionality features include hands-free sliding doors and liftgate.

Chrysler PacificaThe Chrysler brand continues to set the pace for the minivan segment with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The first-ever minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains, Chrysler is elevating its minivan game to new levels, creating a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model in the segment, offering AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity, an athletic new look and loads more creature comforts and interior storage for the 2021 model year. The Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to hold its status as the most awarded minivan five years in a row with more than 145 honors and industry accolades. As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, 116 minivan firsts have been produced, including nearly 40 minivan-first features on the Pacifica. The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over 37 years.

Good HousekeepingCelebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45 million readers. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest.

Chrysler BrandThe Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers families a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality - all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (STLA) , please visit www.stellantis.com.

