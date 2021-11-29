2021 Chinese Private Banking Performance: Profiles For Leading Players Including WeBank, Suning Bank And Bank Of Sanxiang

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Chinese Private Banks Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The 2021 Chinese Private Banks Report provides a comprehensive overview of the 19 private banks currently approved for operation in mainland China.

China launched trials for the establishment and operation of private banks in 2014, as part of broader reforms of the state-dominated banking system.

A key goal of the trials has been to improve financial inclusion in China by encouraging private banks to focus on demographics that have long been neglected by state-owned banks - chief amongst them small private businesses.

The report provides a brief history of China's private banks, including data on their performance in 2020 and early 2021 based on available reporting materials, as well as a summary of the products and services provided by five representative firms in the sector.

Understanding private banks in China is critical to understanding the country's efforts to reform the financial system, expand financial inclusion, improve financial services for smaller private companies, and spur the growth of digital online banking.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Executive Summary

II. Background and History

Overview

History

Regulatory Timeline

III. Distinctive Features of Private Banks in China

IV. List of Private Banks in China

V. Geographic Distribution

VI. Registered Capital

VII. Recent Performance of Private Banks in China

Total Assets, Loans and Deposits of Chinese Private Banks as of End of 2020

Operating Revenues, Net Profits, NPL ratios and Provisions Coverage Ratios of Private Banks in China

Comparison of Profits, NPL's Coverage Ratios, and Capital Adequacy of Different Categories of Banks in China

VIII. Strategies and Positioning of Chinese Private Banks

1. WeBank2. MYBank3. Suning Bank4. Shanghai Huarui Bank5. Bank of Sanxiang

IX. Regulatory Penalties

Administrative Penalties Issued to Private Banks in China

X. Conclusion

XI. Glossary

Companies Mentioned

Ant Group

Bank of Sanxiang

MYBank

Shanghai Huarui Bank

Sichuan XWBank

Suning Bank

Tencent

WeBank

