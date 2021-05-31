Charles Schwab is honored to congratulate Jason Kokrak on his victory at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab is honored to congratulate Jason Kokrak on his victory at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge. With his score of 14 under par, Kokrak captured the iconic Leonard Trophy and will have his name etched in stone on the Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club. He was also presented with a one-of-a-kind, Champion's Prize ― a custom "restomod" 1946 Schwab Power Wagon truck.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210530005031/en/

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge champion, Jason Kokrak, was awarded a 1946 Schwab Power Wagon after his victory at the conclusion of today's tournament. (Photo: Business Wire)

During Sunday's champion's ceremony on the 18th hole, Kokrak was officially awarded the truck ― painted in Schwab Blue ― featuring one-off Schwab badging and touches of Colonial's trademark Scottish royal tartan interior accents to match the Champion's tartan jacket that is synonymous with this historic tournament. Schwab unveiled the 1946 Schwab Power Wagon earlier in the week, shortly after the firm announced a four-year extension of its title PGA TOUR sponsorship at Colonial Country Club though 2026, underscoring its commitment to this storied event and the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

"It is a privilege for us to serve as title sponsor of the Charles Schwab Challenge, and we are incredibly proud of the historic place this event holds in the history of golf," added Jonathan Craig, senior executive vice president, Investor Services & Marketing at Charles Schwab. "From our inaugural year in 2019, to the deeper meaning the tournament held in 2020 amidst challenging times, we are thrilled that our efforts will continue to benefit this iconic event and its fans, and also show support for Fort Worth and the broader Metroplex."

For more information on the tournament, visit www.schwabgolf.com and www.charlesschwabchallenge.com.

About Charles Schwab & Co.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - Get Report is a leading provider of financial services, with 31.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and approximately $7.07 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org/), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value

© 2021 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

0521-1VHN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210530005031/en/