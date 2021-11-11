2021 Centre Film Festival Awards Keegan-Michael Key, Madeline Anderson, 31 Films And Filmmakers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic director Pearl Gluck of the 3rd annual Centre Film Festival announced the winners last night at a moving awards ceremony in the 104-year-old Rowland Theatre, Philipsburg, PA.

Watch the live streamed awards ceremony here: facebook.com/centrefilm

After more than 80+ films screened online and in-person at the 2021 festival, more than 20 Q&A panels and filmmaker talkbacks, and live events including visits by Patrick Fabian, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Craven, were held online and throughout Central PA for one week, the 2021 awards go to…

Keegan-Michael Key | The Chandler Living Legacy Award (presented remotely by Penn State Coach James Franklin)

Madeline Anderson | The Lifetime Achievement Award

Awards selected by our Jury include:

SURGE | Best Narrative FeatureBEANS | Juror's Choice Narrative FeatureWE BURN LIKE THIS | Gratitude Award Narrative FeatureSabrina Doyle LORELEI | Best Director Narrative FeatureBen Wishshaw SURGE | Best Acting Narrative FeatureJena Malone LORELEI | Best Acting Narrative FeatureSURGE | Best Cinematography Narrative FeatureTOTO | Best Narrative ShortMEATS | Juror's Choice Narrative ShortAMERICANIZED | Gratitude Award Narrative ShortZinnini Elkington SKIFTING | Best Director Narrative ShortRosa Forlano TOTO | Best Acting Narrative ShortSKIFTING | Best Cinematography Narrative ShortTEN LEAVES DILATED | Best ExperimentalJOYCHILD | Juror's Choice Experimental

THE ANTS AND THE GRASSHOPPER | Best Documentary FeatureLA MADRINA: THE SAVAGE LIFE OF LORINE PADILLA | Juror's Choice Documentary FeatureSINCE I BEEN GONE | Gratitude Award Documentary FeatureErika Cohen BELLY OF THE BEAST | Best Director Documentary FeatureTHE LAST OUT | Best Cinematography Documentary FeatureHUNTSVILLE STATION | Best Documentary ShortSAY HIS NAME | Juror's Choice Documentary ShortABORTION HOTLINE, THIS IS LISA | Gratitude Award Documentary ShortChris Filippone HUNTSVILLE STATION | Best Director Documentary ShortUPROAR | Best Cinematography Documentary ShortABORTION HOTLINE, THIS IS LISA | Best Made in PA Documentary ShortHOME FROM SCHOOL: THE CHILDREN OF CARLISLE | Best Made in PA Documentary Feature

Audience Awards include:

THE AUTOMAT | Audience Award for Best Feature DocumentaryLORELEI | Audience Award for Best Feature NarrativeAMERICANIZED | Audience Award for Best Short NarrativeAGUILAS | Audience Award for Best Short Documentary

The festival would like to thank its sponsors, the supportive community, and the audience. We are looking forward to the 2022 season! See you at the movies!

