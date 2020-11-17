2021 Camp Invention Curriculum Recharges Summer STEM Fun Through Microphone Exploration And Robot Crickets

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than three decades, Camp Invention ® has built confidence and problem-solving skills in young innovators through authentic, hands-on STEM activities. In the newly announced 2021 program, Recharge, campers will design a morphing road rally vehicle, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, build a rubber duck launching device and construct their own solar-powered cricket!

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame ® (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, provides a unique experience for children to make discoveries about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. Camp promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — in an exciting and engaging environment.

The 2021 Camp Invention program has flexibility built in. Typically offered as a one-week, in-person camp, the new 2021 format is designed to run both in person and at home, so all children will get an engaging and fun experience while attending camp. The at-home experience, with on- and off-screen learning options, ships materials directly to campers. The in-person format provides the step-by-step curriculum for educators and all the materials are shipped directly to the program site.

To address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the Peace of Mind Promise — where parents can switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation's greatest inventors — the NIHF Inductees. For 2021, the Recharge curriculum features exclusive video content from these Inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their ability to innovate. These hands-on modules include:

Open Mic™: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.

Duck Chuck™: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.

Road Rally™: Imaginations accelerate as children design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and have prototype elements for moving through air and water.

SolarBot™: Campers take care of their very own solar-powered robotic cricket, and create protective gear, a customized habitat and a fun cricket playground.

"The core learning experience my girls received and the inspiration to look at items innovatively, pushing the boundaries of their imagination, and bringing an idea to life was awe-inspiring," said a parent of recent campers. "They have benefited tremendously, learning they can make a difference in creating for the world they live in."

Local programs are facilitated and taught by certified local educators. Annually, Camp Invention programs benefit more than 130,000 children and partner with 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. Educators and school districts can partner with Camp Invention in 2021 by visiting invent.org/camp.

About Camp Invention Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.5 million children, and 170,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. For more information, visit invent.org/programs/camp-invention.

