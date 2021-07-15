Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Get Report, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers. This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year Five9 has achieved a leadership position in the report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005790/en/

2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers. (Graphic: Aragon Research)

The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs) evaluated 15 contact center providers based on three dimensions: strategy, performance, and reach. The report notes that providers positioned as Leaders have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies. Aragon Research analysts positioned Five9 higher than any other vendor on the Strategy scale, listing as strengths its cloud offering, inbound and outbound focus, and omnichannel features, among others.

"We are in the midst of a profound shift in the intelligent contact center market, where conversational AI is becoming a must-have capability," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "Five9 has made AI and automation part of its core product strategy, and with a strong focus on innovation and international expansion, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and market leadership."

Five9 saw exceptional double-digit growth over the last 12 months as it expanded its global footprint and pushed further into conversational AI with the acquisition of intelligent virtual agent provider (IVA) Inference Solutions and into the automation space with the acquisition of Whendu. Five9 now offers native conversational AI capabilities and can provide IVAs to enterprises that have third-party contact center platforms - whether on premise or in the cloud. Five9 also provides its own workforce engagement management (WEM) offering based on the acquisition of Virtual Observer in early 2020. While it continues to partner with other WEM providers, enterprises can now get a complete ICC solution with the Five9 platform.

In addition to the integration with Salesforce, Five9 offers CRM integrations with Microsoft, Oracle, Zendesk, Kustomer and ServiceNow. It also offers UC integrations with providers such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Mitel, and Nextiva. The company's white glove implementation service continues to help it win new and retain existing customers, and its large ecosystem of partners continues to grow.

"We believe that being identified as a Leader for the fourth straight year is a reflection of our customer-first focus and commitment to innovation," said Callan Schebella, EVP of Product Management at Five9. "We are honored to be identified as a Leader by Aragon Research once again, as we continue to advance the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center to help enterprises reimagine their customer experience and realize results."

To read a reprint of selected content from the 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers, click here.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That's Genius Podcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005790/en/