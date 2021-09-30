2021 Announced As The Year Of The Female Rising By Elevate Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Magazine announces 2021 as the Year of the Female Rising. Elevate Magazine is a digital online magazine to help support women entrepreneurs in the San Francisco Bay area.

Why is it the year of the female rising? Over 40% of all U.S. businesses are women-owned, and by 2025 the Census Bureau projects it will increase to 55%. As well, 2020 created women to work from home, or many became unemployed with COVID. The time at home made a moment where no one was saying, "No, don't do it." At the same time, social media rose even more, substantial, from TikTok and Instagram, being at the forefront of entertainment and communication and even encouraging women to consider a different career. Women were at home, envisioning being empowered with their launches, even if a side hustle. "You can see the change in the numbers from the census and as well in our members," says Elevates Editor in Chief Upuia Ahkiong, an entrepreneur herself.

Abby Ahrens, the owner of Enchante Hotel, located in Los Altos, CA, and a considered veteran of the female entrepreneur world. "With this increase in female entrepreneurs, we need to see the same in women mentoring each other and creating support," Abby explained, "one shift creates waves of change, a change in how women view each other and the time to support each other is now."

Although it may appear as a quick decision to step into entrepreneur life for some, it was years of an idea that sat in the back of their minds, and 2021 was the launching pad.

"It was over four years ago when the idea began in our heads, said Shirley Momoki, who went into business with her sister Eva of the Momoki Twins culinary group. "It was 2016, and we were teachers at a school," Eva explained. "Our schedules as teachers were hectic, and we needed healthy meals to maintain energy for our students. We brought meals for ourselves and then we were getting asked to offer them to other teachers. Many told us at the time that we needed to start up with our Momoki Boxes for teachers. When COVID left Eva suddenly unemployed, she began to contemplate the entrepreneur life."

From veteran entrepreneurs to ones just launching, 2021 is a launching pad of a year.

"You raise one woman; you Elevate us all, "said Upuia Ahkiong.

