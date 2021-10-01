2021 4-H STEM Challenge Presents "Galactic Quest" In Partnership With U.S. Space Force, Facebook, And Bayer

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, young people across the country will let their creativity guide them on a STEM learning journey to space as part of the 14 th annual 4-H STEM Challenge, Galactic Quest. The Galactic Quest adventure will conclude with a space-themed trivia game show on Facebook Live hosted by Black-ish actor & youth cause advocate Marcus Scribner on Wednesday, October 27. The 2021 4-H STEM Challenge was developed with support from signature partner, the U.S. Space Force, and national partners, Bayer and Facebook.

The 4-H STEM Challenge empowers young people to tackle the same types of scientific and engineering problems that today's top STEM professionals are working on. In partnership with National 4-H Council, the U.S. Space Force and Clemson Cooperative Extension designed four unique hands-on activities to get kids and teens to explore space as they make connections to physics, computer science, space ethics, and more.

"As commercial spaceflight takes off, the U.S. prepares to return to the moon, and the Perseverance rover continues to explore Mars, space exploration has once again captured the imagination of America's young people," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "We are excited to bring hands-on STEM learning to young people nationwide with the help of the 4-H STEM Challenge, Galactic Quest."

As young people, parents, and educators continue to find new and creative ways to stay engaged during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 4-H STEM Challenge has adapted to ensure that young people everywhere, regardless of internet connectivity or family resources, have access to STEM Challenge kits which include online and offline activities.

"Cooperative Extension plays a vital role in developing the young people of today for tomorrow's world. We are proud to have developed the curriculum for Galactic Quest with National 4-H Council," said Dr. Tom Dobbins, Associate Dean for Outreach and Engagement, Director of Clemson Cooperative Extension. "With the 4-H STEM Challenge, youth get to look further than our own world to explore the excitement and challenges of real-world issues surrounding space exploration."

"The pursuit of education is one of the most important aspects of Space Force culture. Our partnership with 4-H provides synergies with STEM-minded youth and influencers to drive awareness of the U.S. Space Force and how STEM plays a significant role in guarding space," said Captain Timothy Applegate, Chief of Space Force Marketing.

Marcus Scribner, star of the hit ABC show Black-ish, will close out the monthlong STEM Challenge activities with a Facebook Live event highlighting Galactic Quest trivia. An ardent supporter of youth causes, Marcus is passionate about how science affects everyday life and how young people can affect positive change. The Galactic Quest Game Showwill challenge STEM aficionados on a series of space-related questions. The first and second place winners will win cash prizes of $1,000 and $500 as well as an exclusive mentorship call from a USSF Guardian and a behind-the-scenes look at the Air Force Academy. The Facebook Live event is free and open to the public. Kids and adults alike are invited to tune in on 4-H's Facebook page on Wednesday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST and play along by sharing answers in the comment section.

Youth are invited to participate in Galactic Quest from October 1-31. For additional information on STEM Challenge kits, the Galactic Quest Game Show, and more, visit https://4-h.org/parents/4-h-stem-challenge/.

