2020 World Medical Disposables Market Report With Global Competitor Market Shares

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Disposables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$206.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$267.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Drug Delivery Disposables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$46 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wound Management Supplies segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U. S. Market is Estimated at $55.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGRThe Medical Disposables market in the U. S. is estimated at US$55.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Non-Woven Medical Disposables Segment to Record 3.4% CAGRIn the global Non-Woven Medical Disposables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Steris

Sterling Medical Products

Surgirnedcorp

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

TekMed Pty., Ltd.

Teleflex, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Tiger Surgical Disposable Pvt., Ltd.

Tissuemed Ltd.

Tranquility Products

Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

365 Healthcare

4L Health Co., Ltd.

Acelity LP, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Alpha Healthcare and Equiment

AMMEX Corp.

Ansell Ltd.

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beldico Belgium & International Export

Biovotec AS

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Changzhou Hekang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products LLC

Daio Paper Corporation

Dispotech Srl

Drylock Technologies NV

DSG International Ltd.

Dukal Corporation

Dynarex Corporation

Finesse Medical Ltd.

Galaxy Medical Products, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Hangzhou Jinlin Medical Appliances Co., Ltd.

Hartmann USA , Inc.

, Inc. Hygeia Medical Supplies and Services, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

MED-CON Inc.

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Mellon Medical B. V.

Molnlycke Health Care

Narang Medical Ltd.

Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Nu-Life Medical & Surgical Supplies Inc.

Ontex Group NV

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company, The

QuickMobile, Inc.

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.

Rocamed SAM ( Monaco )

) Shanghai Neo-Medical Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITIONFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvecxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-world-medical-disposables-market-report-with-global-competitor-market-shares-301175202.html

SOURCE Research and Markets