2020 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference Closes, 30 Key Projects Signed On-site With The Amount Of 53.63 Billion Yuan

NANJING, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, the 2020 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference successfully concluded in Nanjing. Zhang Lefu, Deputy Secretary-General of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government ; Shen Jianrong, Deputy Mayor of Nanjing Municipal People's Government ; and other provincial and municipal leaders, as well as experts and scholars of domestic institutions, attended the closing ceremony.

From November 26 to 28, the latest technologies, products, and forward-looking reports on intelligent manufacturing were unveiled in Nanjing. The world's leading intelligent manufacturing enterprises, institutions, leaders and experts gathered here. During the conference, more than 320 important guests participated online and offline, including 24 Chinese and foreign academicians, over 100 experts, and more than 200 representatives of leading companies. In the past three days, the conference has held several boutique activities around the theme of "Intelligent Manufacturing Leads High Quality Development", and more than 3,200 exhibitors on the cloud. At the closing ceremony, under the witness of provincial and municipal leaders, 30 major projects were signed on-site, with a contract amount of 53.63 billion yuan, according to the organizing committee.

Zhang Lefu delivered the closing speech. He said that the World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference has gradually become an important platform for international exchanges and cooperation, industry trend release, technology product docking, industrial development investment, and high-end talent gathering. "Jiangsu Intelligent Manufacturing" business card is getting brighter and brighter. The whole province will scientifically grasp the new development stage, firmly implement the new concept, actively build a new pattern, focus on intelligent manufacturing as the main direction, take the cultivation and expansion of advanced manufacturing clusters as the starting point, and accelerate the advanced industrial foundation and industrial chain modernization, strive to promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry at the forefront, and lay a solid foundation for starting a new journey of comprehensively building socialist modernization and writing a new chapter in the construction of "Strong, Rich, Beautiful and High" in Jiangsu.

Intelligent manufacturing is for the times. As a gateway to global intelligent manufacturing technology, the conference will continue to focus on the technology, contribute outstanding results, gather talents, and continue to create a bright future for intelligent manufacturing.

