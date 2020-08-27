2020 World Carbon Black World Data Book: Detailed Coverage For 26 Leading Countries With Demand For 16 Smaller National Markets
The Carbon Black World Data Book 2020 provides an up-to-date overview of the $16 billion global market for carbon black, a reinforcing filler and pigment used mainly in the rubber, plastics, paint, and ink industries. The report provides detailed coverage for 26 leading countries, as well as demand for 16 smaller national markets. Historical data are provided for all years from 2009 through 2019, with forecasts for all years from 2020 through 2024, as well as for 2029. Data provided for each country and region include carbon black capacity by company and plant, capacity utilization, production, imports, exports, demand, markets (passenger tires, truck/bus tires, other tires, non-tire rubber, and specialty applications) and grades (tread, carcass, and other), as well as average pricing and total market value.This Carbon Black World Data Book is an essential resource for anyone involved in the carbon black industry. Published annually and updated quarterly, the report provides extensive proprietary data on carbon black capacity, capacity utilization, production, trade, markets, market share, and pricing.
The report includes these components:
- Annual report
- Comprehensive spreadsheet of all data (historical and forecast)
- Quarterly supply & demand updates
- Monthly price report
- Special topic reports (currently covering COVID-19 scenarios)
Comprehensive Spreadsheet: The subscription includes an Excel spreadsheet that includes all the report's statistical data as well as substantial additional data. Data sets provided include:
- Carbon black capacity by plant, company, region, and country;
- Recent capacity expansions and plant closures, as well as status updates for future expansions, including their effect on capacity;
- Company sales and market share in US dollars for North America, South America, European Union, Eastern Europe, Asia ( China, India, and Japan), and Africa/Mideast;
- A comprehensive listing of recent & proposed tire plant capacity expansions including company, location, tire types, budget, and ramp-up schedule; and
- Motor vehicle production and motor vehicles in use by region & major country.
Regions/Countries Covered:
- North America: Canada, Mexico, United States
- South America: Argentina, Brazil, Other
- European Union: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands,
- Poland, Spain, United Kingdom, Other
- Eastern Europe: Russia, Other
- Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other
- Africa/Mideast: Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, Other
Companies Mentioned
- Aditya Birla Group
- An Lun Chemical ( Sunshine Coking)
- Baohua Carbon Black
- Best Chemical
- Bestar Carbon Black Factory
- Birla Carbon
- Boao Carbon Black
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Cabot Corporation
- China Synthetic Rubber Corp.
- Columbian Chemicals Company
- Gazprom Pererabotka
- Guangrao Aolong Carbon Black
- Himadri Specialty Chemicals
- Huadong Rubber Material
- Iran Carbon Co. & Doodeh Sanati Pars
- Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black
- Jinneng Science & Technology
- Kremenchug Carbon Black
- Liaobin Carbon Black Factory
- Longxing Chemical Group
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Negroven SA
- Nicest Carbon Black
- Nizhnekamsk Carbon Black
- NSCC Carbon
- OCI Corporation
- Omsk Carbon Group
- Orion Engineered Carbons
- Panther Carbon Black
- Phillips Carbon Black Limited
- Sanqiang Carbon Black
- Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy
- Stakhanov Carbon Black
- Tokai Carbon
- Tuimasy Ivanovsky Techuglerod
- Xinxing Chemical Carbon
- Yaroslavl Carbon Black
- Yongdong Chemical Industry
- Yunnan Coal Chemical (Yunwei)
- Zhongyi Coal Chemical Industry
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5yirh
