2020 World Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis, Featuring Company Profiles Of Key Players 3D Systems Corp., Stratasys Ltd., Prodways Group, ExOne And More

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Additive Manufacturing Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market revenue generated by this sector accounts for USD 12 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach around USD 78 Billion by the year 2028. The market growth dynamics accounts for around CAGR of 26%- 32% during the forecast period, 2020-2028. North America dominates the global market with a market value of USD 24 Billion owing to the increasing R&D investment in this sector coupled with an infrastructure that supports the same. The early adoption of 3D printing technology in North America is another factor that fuels its market growth. Europe is the second-largest segment; this is due to the growing industrialization of this market coupled with the low production cost of additive manufacturing. APAC is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of around 27%- 30%, although traditional means of additive manufacturing are more prevalent in the APAC's developing countries. The use of smart manufacturing processes to develop products and the predominant role of 3D printing in Industry 4.0 is one of the upcoming applications of this technology. Industry 4.0 is a rising trend that is anticipated to shift the global market dynamics and bring a radical change to manufacturing processes. Leading companies are making use of 3D printing as a means of technology to create complex designs that are designed as per client requirements therefore imbibing a smart industrial revolution. The testing of theoretical designs before setting up production lines is expected to change the process of product development in the coming years.The study period of this report ranges from 2019-2028, and the forecast period of this report is from 2020-2028. Key report features:

The Key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Additive Manufacturing Market are covered in detailed in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Global Additive Manufacturing Market have been covered in detail.

The top eleven industries have been analyzed in detail with respect to its intricacy and sustainability.

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST Analysis of the Global Additive Manufacturing Market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2028 considering all the factor, which is expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and its impacts on the forecast chapter.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary2.1 Additive Manufacturing Market Trends and Insights2.2 Top Five Major Findings2.3 Major Conclusion2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3. Current Market Overview of the Global Additive Manufacturing Market3.1 Introduction3.2 A Brief History of Additive Manufacturing3.3 Standards for Additive Manufacturing

4. Current Market Trends of the Global Additive Manufacturing Market4.1 Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing4.2 Additive Manufacturing Recognized Technologies4.3 The State of Additive Manufacturing

5. Technologies5.1 New Materials5.2 Bioprinters5.3 Hair5.4 Nano-Electronic & Opto-Electronic Devices5.5 Industry 4.05.6 Hydraulic Valve Block5.7 Gooseneck Bracket5.8 Ceramic 3D Printing

6. Market Dynamics Global Additive Manufacturing Market6.1 Drivers6.1.1 Reduced R & D Time6.1.2 Process Optimization6.1.3 Reduced Raw Material Usage6.1.4 Supply Chain Efficiency6.1.5 Environmentally Sustainable6.2 Restraints6.2.1 Narrow Range of Raw Materials6.2.2 Cost of Equipment6.2.3 Size Limitations6.3 Challenges6.3.1 Standardization6.3.2 Quality and Certification6.3.3 Environment & Health Safety

7. PEST Analysis

8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9. Industry wise Analysis of Global Additive Manufacturing Market

10. Global Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 By Region10.1 Total Global Market by Region to 202810.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Vertical) to 202810.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Technology) to 2028

11. Global Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 By Application11.1 Total Global Market by Application (By Vertical) to 202811.2 Total Global Market by Application (By Offering) to 2028

12. Global Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 By Vertical12.1 Total Global Market by Vertical to 202812.2 Total Global Market by Vertical (By Technology) to 202812.3 Total Global Market by Vertical (By Offering) to 2028

13. Opportunity Analysis

14. Scenario Analysis

15. Company Profiling15.1 Materialise N.V. ADR15.2 3D Systems Corp.15.3 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.15.4 Stratasys Ltd.15.5 Prodways Group15.6 ExOne15.7 ProtoLabs15.8 HP Inc15.9 Voxeljet AG15.10 SLM Solutions

16. COVID-19 Impact

17. Strategic Conclusions

18. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndkx3n

