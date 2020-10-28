FOREST PARK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world will be joining online to attend the 2020 Virtual Business & Leadership Conference (BLC), hosted by Dr. Bill Winston and the Joseph Business School (JBS), on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7.

This conference will help you bring forth new ideas and products to take you to the top of your field or industry.

The two-day online conference is being offered to all registered attendees at no charge.

Experience the most powerful and exciting business and leadership conference that will transform lives! This year's theme is " Unleashing Your Greatest Potential."

Attendees will receive keys to unlocking Kingdom mysteries (hidden secrets and provision) for global business ideas and expansion. "What we want to give you is a road map for creating the next generation of technology and marketplace innovation causing a birthing of ideas to unlock mysteries," said Dr. Bill Winston, founder and CEO of JBS. "One idea can change the world!"

"Everybody is made in the image of God," adds Winston. "God is a creator and a producer, and we are made to function like Him. When we are not producing, reaching our goals, and being fruitful, it is from what I call an absence of selfproduction. As a producer, you bring forth innovative ideas, products and services that others will value and pay you for. These ideas will take you to the top of your field or industry."

For example, we have a speaker this year who went from being on welfare to creating a multimillion-dollar business by turning her great-great-grandmother's syrup recipe into a commercial pancake syrup that is now sold in grocery stores across the United States and other countries.

Another speaker will share how he went from working as a janitor to becoming a wealthy and influential corporate executive. How? By creating a product called Flamin' Hot Cheetos® that has brought his company millions of dollars in revenue," said Winston. "These speakers unleashed their potential to become producers instead of just consumers, and this is what this business conference is all about."

Keynote Speakers include:

Dr. Bill Winston— conference host; founder and CEO of Joseph Business School, serial entrepreneur, author, executive TV producer, and founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center. Michele Hoskins— founder and owner of Michele Foods, Inc., a multimilliondollar company that produces Honey Creme Syrup, Butter Pecan Syrup, Maple Creme Syrup and other fine food products. Anne Beiler —founder of Auntie Anne's Pretzels, the world's largest pretzel franchise, speaker, author, and entrepreneur. Richard Montanez —creator of FLAMIN' HOT CHEETOS®, while still employed as a janitor, currently leads Multicultural Sales & Marketing across PepsiCo North America.

Musical Artist: Micah Stampley

Conference Events:

Friday, November 6

Virtual Business Expo This expo offers a prime opportunity for emerging and established entrepreneurs and business owners to have direct access to opportunities to help grow revenue and to support business expansion. During the Business Opportunity Expo, attendees will have 24/7 access to the virtual platform both days. Vendors include companies and government agencies with procurement opportunities, business franchisers, key business service providers, and funding sources with access to capital.

Virtual Business Plan Pitch Competition 10:00 a.m. ― 1:00 p.m. The BLC 2020 PITCH Competition, sponsored by Associated Bank, provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs throughout the world to showcase products and services that have a measurable kingdom impact, have the potential for commercialization and scalability, and fills a need that solves a real problem in the marketplace. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three highest-rated contestants in the final round of the Pitch Competition on Friday, November 6.

Financial Boot Camp 1:00 p.m. ― 4:00 p.m. Financial Boot Camp will help attendees to jumpstart their wealth-building goals. Attendees will hear from financial experts about personal finance and money management in order to eradicate generational poverty. Attendees should be prepared to develop the skills and strategies that promote personal and financial responsibility related to financial planning, saving, investing and charitable giving in the global economy. Speakers include Valerie Grant and Billy Epperhart.

Saturday, November 7

Disruptive Innovation Workshop 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Workshop panelists will discuss how, the church and people of faith, through innovation, can bring into existence the next era of technology that will transform the world into the Garden of Eden. Panelists include Shamichael Hallman, Global Leadership Team for Code for the Kingdom; Deidra Freeman, Director of Programs, AnitaB.org ; and Ryan Collins, CEO/Founder of Bethel School of Technology.

To register and for more information, visit blc.billwinston.orgor call 866-816-4653.

Joseph Business School (JBS) is a world-class global institution that equips entrepreneurs and individuals using practical and biblical principles to raise up companies and create wealth to transform desolate places into flourishing communities for the glory of God. The JBS ecosystem includes Joseph Business School's Business & Entrepreneurial Campus and Online Programs, the Illinois SBDC at Joseph Business School, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), the International Trade Center (ITC), the CEPD program, Global Business Prayer Network, and the Carver Innovation Center. www.jbs.edu .

