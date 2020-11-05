2020 UK Water Plus Market Report: Production, Imports, Channel Distribution, Segment Dynamics, Consumer Trends And Leading Company And Brand Volume Sales

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Water Plus Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the total UK water plus market fell by 8.8% to 506 million litres. The flavoured water market saw a decline of 9.9%, dropping its share of all water plus from 87.2% to 86.1%. Juicy waters increased share from 10% in 2018 to 10.6% in 2019 as volumes fell less rapidly. For functional waters, volumes increased from 15.7 million litres in 2018 to 16.5 million litres in 2019 and its share rose from 2.8% to 3.3% of all water plus.In the most comprehensive report available on the combined flavoured, functional and juicy water sectors, the UK Water Plus Report investigates all significant factors shaping the industry. Building on nearly 30 years of experience specialising in the water drinks industry, the report covers production, imports, channel distribution, segment dynamics, consumer trends and leading company and brand volume sales.New for this year: innovation segment; legislation and water stewardship segments overhauled by the Water & Environment experts. Key Topics Covered: 1. Macro Overview1.1 Economy 1.2 Weather 1.3 Media 2. UK Water Plus Market 3. UK Water Plus Packaging 4. UK Water Plus Distribution 5. UK Water Plus Companies and Groups 6. UK Water Plus Producers 7. UK Still Water Plus Brands 8. UK Sparkling Water Plus Brands 9. UK Flavoured Water Brands 10. UK Functional Water Brands 11. UK Juicy Water Brands 12. UK Flavoured Water Retailer Own Label 13. UK Water Plus Consumer 14. UK Water Plus Value 15. Ethical Initiatives 16. Ongoing Challenges16.1 Maintaining Consumer Interest 16.2 Selling 'Hydration with Flavour' 16.3 The Sugar Debate16.4 Retailer Perception 16.5 Stock Control and Supply 16.6 Price Pressures 17. Innovation 18. Water Stewardship 19. Legislation19.1 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Current Situation (2015 Onwards) 19.2 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Historical Timeline (To 2015)19.3 Abstraction Licensing 20. Forecast to 2024 Appendix 1 - Definitions and Symbols Appendix 2 - Target Group Index (TGI) Appendix 3 - Leading Company Profiles

Ag Barr Plc

Britvic Plc

Clearly Drinks Ltd

Coca-Cola European Partners

Danone Waters (UK & Ireland ) Ltd

Get more Vitamin Drinks

Highland Spring Group

Innocent Drinks

Montgomery Spring Water Company

Nestle Waters UK Ltd

Nichols Plc

Princes Limited

Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company Ltd

Refresco Beverages

Talking Rain Beverage Company

Trederwen Springs

Ugly Brands Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68d1wu

