2020 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the winners of the 2020 SaaS Awards .

23 SaaS apps were recognized for their demonstrated excellence and customer outcomes. Winning SaaS platforms included AppFolio, Canva, CallRail, ChurnZero, FullStory, Okta, and Toast.

"Borrowing from venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, 'software continues to eat the world.' And as software moves deeper into all of our work and lives, user expectations are ever-increasing. Our highly selective, data-driven software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences," commented Matt Harney, Founder of APPEALIE.

"Confirming their excellence, our Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on all of the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp which all use a 5 star scale)."

"Really 'stepping up' for their customers during COVID-19 was a common theme amongst our SaaS Customer Success Award winners."

The 2020 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:

OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.

Alida (formerly Vision Critical)

AppFolio

BirdEye

Calendly

CallRail

CallTrackingMetrics

Canva

ChurnZero

FullStory

Gong

Hugo

Okta

PandaDoc

Toast

SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS AWARD WINNERS

Selected using entrants submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.

AppFolio

LiquidPlanner

Quantum Workplace

Sendoso

Submittable

Thryv

Tipalti

TrackTik

TripleSeat

Vonage

SELECTED AWARD WINNER PERSPECTIVES

"The past year has brought extraordinary challenges for all of us, and we have seen firsthand from our customers the inextricable link between Customer Success and the resilience of SaaS organizations. This is why we find it so important to provide the best technology we can, to help other SaaS companies succeed, and why recognition like this award is meaningful to us." - You Mon, CEO & Founder, ChurnZero

"When an organization can create a great digital customer experience, everyone benefits-that's why FullStory exists. And now, when so much is happening virtually, a delightful digital experience is essential. We're focused on offering FullStory customers the greatest possible value so that, in turn, they can do the same for their users. It's a huge honor to receive this award, and we're excited to unlock even more digital experience capabilities moving forward." - Scott Voigt, Founder & CEO, FullStory

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

