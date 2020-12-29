TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

2020's Top Ebooks And Audiobooks From Public Libraries Reflect Interest In Social Justice

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global pandemic closed buildings and led to widespread remote learning, readers turned to their local libraries more than ever for digital books.
Author:
Publish date:

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global pandemic closed buildings and led to widespread remote learning, readers turned to their local libraries more than ever for digital books. OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for 64,000 libraries and schools worldwide, released 2020's most popular ebooks and audiobooks downloaded from the public library. Readers borrowed and read these digital books on the award-winning Libby reading app.

Many of these books address social justice issues and land within the top 10 for the first time. These lists are based on record circulation in public libraries around the globe.

Top 10 Ebooks from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

  1. Where the Crawdads Sing  by Delia Owens
  2. Becoming  by Michelle Obama
  3. Educated  by Tara Westover
  4. Little Fires Everywhere  by Celeste Ng
  5. The Giver of Stars  by Jojo Moyes
  6. White Fragility  by Robin DiAngelo
  7. The Dutch House  by Ann Patchett
  8. The Silent Patient  by Alex Michaelides
  9. The Guardians  by John Grisham
  10. Blue Moon  by Lee Child

Top 10 Audiobooks from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

  1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone  by J. K. Rowling
  2. Becoming  by Michelle Obama
  3. Where the Crawdads Sing  by Delia Owens
  4. Talking to Strangers  by Malcolm Gladwell
  5. Educated  by Tara Westover
  6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck  by Mark Manson
  7. So You Want to Talk about Race  by Ijeoma Oluo
  8. White Fragility  by Robin DiAngelo
  9. The Giver of Stars  by Jojo Moyes
  10. The Silent Patient  by Alex Michaelides

Top 10 Fiction Ebooks & Audiobooks (Released in 2020) from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

  1. Walk the Wire  by David Baldacci
  2. Camino Winds  by John Grisham
  3. The Vanishing Half  by Brit Bennett
  4. The Guest List  by Lucy Foley
  5. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes  by Suzanne Collins
  6. The Glass Hotel  by Emily St. John Mandel
  7. American Dirt  by Jeanine Cummins
  8. In Five Years  by Rebecca Serle
  9. Big Summer  by Jennifer Weiner
  10. Dear Edward  by Ann Napolitano 

Top 10 Nonfiction Ebooks & Audiobooks (Released in 2020) from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

  1. Untamed  by Glennon Doyle
  2. The Splendid and the Vile  by Erik Larson
  3. Me and White Supremacy  by Layla F. Saad
  4. Too Much and Never Enough  by Mary L. Trump
  5. Open Book  by Jessica Simpson
  6. Hidden Valley Road  by Robert Kolker
  7. The Room Where It Happened  by John Bolton
  8. Caste  by Isabel Wilkerson
  9. A Very Stable Genius  by Philip Rucker
  10. Wow, No Thank You.  by Samantha Irby

Top 10 Juvenile & Young Adult Ebooks & Audiobooks from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

  1. Harry Potter series  by J.K. Rowling
  2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid   series by Jeff Kinney
  3. The Hunger Games series  by Suzanne Collins
  4. The Hate U Give  by Angie Thomas
  5. The Book Thief  by Markus Zusak
  6. Funny, You Don't Look Autistic  by Michael McCreary
  7. The Giver  by Lois Lowry
  8. The Lightning Thief  by Rick Riordan
  9. The Maze Runner  by James Dashner
  10. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children  by Ransom Riggs

The Libby app is available from over 20,000 public libraries around the world including approximately 90% of those in North America. Through Libby, users have free access with a valid library card to ebooks, audiobooks, comic books, magazines, cookbooks and more from their local library. To begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks from your local library, download the Libby app from the  App Store or  Google Play.

For more information, visit  www.overdrive.com .

About OverDriveOverDrive strives to create "a world enlightened by reading." Serving a growing network of 64,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017.  www.overdrive.com

Contact: David BurleighDirector of Brand & Communications dburleigh@overdrive.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020s-top-ebooks-and-audiobooks-from-public-libraries-reflect-interest-in-social-justice-301197972.html

SOURCE OverDrive