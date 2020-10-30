2020 Review Of The UK Plain Water Market, Featuring Profiles Of Leading Companies Including Britvic Plc, Nestle Waters UK Ltd, Brecon Mineral Water And Shepley Spring Ltd

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Plain Water Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK plain water market declined by 3.1% in 2019 to 3,513 million litres following years of consecutive growth. The drop in sales was attributed primarily to sustained negative media coverage around plastic and the summer weather of 2019 was much more mixed than in 2018 which had significantly boosted sales the previous year.This report investigates all significant factors shaping the plain water market, featuring detailed insights and data by sector and segment, and company and brand volume sales.New for this year: volumes through coolers removed to give an exceptional view of the small pack market (under 10l); innovation segment; legislation and water stewardship segments overhauled by Water & Environment experts. Key Topics Covered: 1. Macro Overview 2. Sector Performance 3. UK Plain Water Market 4. UK Plain Water Packaging 5. UK Plain Water Distribution 6. UK Plain Water Companies and Brands 7. UK Plain Water Producers 8. UK Plain Water Exports 9. UK Plain Water Imports 10. UK Plain Still and Sparkling Water Consumption 11. UK Plain Still Water Brands 12. UK Plain Sparkling Water Brands 13. UK Plain Retailer Own Label Water 14. UK Mineral Water Consumption 15. UK Spring Water Consumption 16. UK Glass Packaged Plain Water 17. UK Plastic Packaged Plain Water 18. UK Plain Water Consumer 19. UK Plain Water Value 20. Ongoing Challenges20.1 Environmental 20.2 Carbon Footprint 20.3 Water Footprint 20.4 Lightweighting 20.5 Recycling 20.6 Deposit Return Schemes 20.7 Tap Water 20.8 Industry Consolidation 20.9 Portfolio Diversity 20.10 Consumer Confidence and Education 20.11 Retailer Perception 20.12 Stock Control and Supply 20.13 Price Pressures 21. Innovation 22. Water Stewardship 23. Legislation23.1 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Current Situation (2015 Onwards) 23.2 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Historical Timeline (To 2015) 23.3 Abstraction Licensing 24. Forecast to 2024 Appendix 1 - Definitions and Symbols Appendix 2 - Target Group Index (TGI) Appendix 3 - Leading Company Profiles

