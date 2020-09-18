2020 Report: Regulations And Approval Process For Launching A Game In China Following The Process Overhaul In 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regulations and Approval Process for Launching a Game in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Regulations and Approval Process for Launching a Game in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regulatory landscape is the highest barrier to China's video games market. Further, the entire process was overhauled in 2019, with stricter content regulations and new regulatory bodies. To succeed there you need a market-focused, timely understanding of all regulations and policies.

This report is the central resource for understanding all of the regulations, agencies, and administrators that impact the industry. The report also details all of the content requirements, steps in the submissions process, and other requirements for launching a game in China.

What's included:

Regulatory authorities in China's video game industry

video game industry Overview of China's video game market

video game market Requirements to publish a game in China

Checklist for foreign game developers

Game content regulations

Monetization and loot box regulations

The game approval process in China

Anti-addiction and real-name registration for minors

Age rating systems

Policies announced in 2020

Game approvals

Launching a game in China

Negotiating with Chinese game publishers

Puts the extremely complex regulatory landscape into context, in English

