2020 Report: Educational Technology (EdTech) Industry And Its Use Of Information And Communications Technology (ICT)

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Technology and Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Technology and Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the educational technology (EdTech) industry and its use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT). It evaluates the industry landscape including market outlook, sizing, competitive dynamics, competitive intensity, trends, and COVID-19 impacts. The report identifies and discusses market-leading vendors based on a variety of factors including business model, strategy, technology maturity, product advantages/differentiators, revenue, and major customers.EdTech represents the combined use of computer technology and educational theory/practice to facilitate student learning. EdTech leverages digital technologies of many types to help enhance instructional availability and accessibility as well as student academic performance. Success is measured by many factors including financial viability (eLearning is often a lower-cost alternative to in-person instruction), student reach (extending courses to those in remote areas), and availability to those with busy schedules, handicaps, and resource constraints including time, transportation, and monetary issues.Recent events such as the BLM and COVID-19 pandemic have exposed many issues within the academic sector including issues relative to student safety, equality, and means of acquiring an adequate education and/or job skills for the 21st century. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, EdTech provides a means of helping the socio-economically disadvantaged be on par with the more affluent and privileged members of society. Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview1.1. EdTech History1.2. EdTech Technologies1.3. EdTech Systems1.4. EdTech and eLearning1.5. EdTech Industry 2. Vendors by Solution Type2.1. Remote and Virtual Classrooms2.1.1. BlackBoard2.1.2. Cisco2.1.3. Samsung2.1.4. Dell2.1.5. Echo3602.1.6. Fujitsu2.1.7. Jenzabar2.1.8. Promethean World2.1.9. Remind2.2. EdTech Systems2.2.1. Blackboard2.2.2. Instructure2.2.3. Pearson2.2.4. Adobe2.2.5. Jenzabar2.2.6. Newsela2.2.7. Civitas Learning2.2.8. Dreambox Learning2.2.9. Powerschool (Schoology)2.3. Electronic Learning2.3.1. Blackboard2.3.2. Instructure2.3.3. Pearson2.3.4. Discovery Communications2.3.5. Ellucian2.3.6. Guild Education2.3.7. Coursera2.3.8. Knewton2.3.9. Chegg 2.3.10. CreativeLive 2.3.11. Duolingo 2.3.12. Kahoot!2.4. ICT Infrastructure for EdTech2.4.1. Cisco2.4.2. Samsung2.4.3. Dell2.4.4. Fujitsu2.4.5. IBM 3. Market Leader Analysis3.1. Blackboard3.2. Cisco Systems3.3. Instructure3.4. Pearson3.5. Samsung3.6. Dell3.7. Adobe3.8. Discovery Communications3.9. Echo3603.10. Fujitsu3.11. Jenzabar3.12. IBM3.13. Promethean World3.14. Ellucian 4. Top EdTech Prospects (> $50M Funding)4.1. Newsela4.2. Civitas Learning4.3. Dreambox Learning4.4. Guild Education4.5. Coursera4.6. PowerSchool (Schoology)4.7. Knewton4.8. Chegg4.9. CreativeLive4.10. Duolingo4.11. Remind4.12. Kahoot! 5. Research Findings 6. Market Forecasts 7. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k69grc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-report-educational-technology-edtech-industry-and-its-use-of-information-and-communications-technology-ict-301153961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets