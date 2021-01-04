2020 Outlook On The Drone Industry - Key Hurdles To Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Drone Market Sector Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Drone Market Sector Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 129-page research report pulls together our latest research on both the consumer and commercial markets to offer our most comprehensive look at the drone market to date.Published in December 2020, it includes the results of our drone industry benchmark survey of drone buyers, service providers, business and public agency users, and software service users, plus insights into the verticals that use drone data.

The report features 67 figures and 10 tables offering insight and analysis on:

Drone and payload hardware brand market share, purchasing factors and purposes across commercial and consumer segments.

Which business and agency users are purchasing drones, which industries are gaining traction fastest and spending the most on drones and related services.

The size and nature of drone-based service providers, what markets they're targeting and the performance of large service networks.

Attachment rate of various software types to different drone stakeholders, and the market share of software brands across drone operations management and insights/analytics software.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. ABOUT THIS STUDY

How to read this report

Background

Methodology

Glossary

Demographics

3. KEY INSIGHTS

Insight 1 - On Business/Agency Spending

Insight 2 - Security Claims Market Impact

Insight 3 - COVID-19 Effect Across Stakeholder Type

Insight 4 - Industrial Use vs. Photo/Video Use Breakdown

Insight 5 - Drone Price Adjustments

Insight 6 - Drone Brand Hardware Market Shifts

Insight 7 - Changes to Preferred Purchase Channels

Insight 8 - Software Market Makeup and Brand Share

Insight 9 - Service Provider Revenues and Sustainability

Insight 10 - Key Hurdles to Industry Growth

4. UNDERSTANDING SEGMENTS AND VERTICALS

Understanding Purchases

Drone Distribution Businesses

It's Still a Multirotor Aircraft World

Primary Uses of Drones

Security Concerns Impact on Purchases

What Factors Drive Purchasing Decisions

Bottom line

Understanding Service Providers

Aging, But Not Growing

Industry Targets

Drone Pilot Networks

Bottom line

Understanding Business and Public Agency Users

Top Industrial Uses

Program Maturity and Outsourcing

Program Heritage - Is Adoption "Bottom-Up" or "Top-Down"?

Bottom line

Understanding Software Services

Drone Operations Management Software

Insights / Analytics Software

Bottom Line

5. DETAILED FINDINGS

Section 1 - Drone Aircraft and Payload Purchases

Drone aircraft type

Top drone brands

Price points

Place of purchase

Purchase objective

Use by price point

Payloads

Additional mounted accessories

Purchasing decision factors & security requirements

Impact of security claims about Chinese products

Section 2 - Service Providers

Length of service

Size of service businesses

Drone aircraft utilization

Services offered

Training

Growth prospects

COVID-19 impact on service providers

Impact of Chinese security concerns

Pilot networks

Section 3 - Business and Public Agency Users

Services performed or purchased

Program maturity

Outsourcing and service provider used

Business or agency revenue and program size

Aircraft utilization

Training

Drone program heritage

Drone spend and growth prospects

COVID-19 impact on business and agency users

Section 4 - Software Services

Software types

Consumption preferences & stakeholder access

Drone operations management software

Insights/analytics software

6. ABOUT 7. LICENSE AGREEMENT 8. APPENDIX: QUESTIONS Companies Mentioned

3D Robotics

AirMap

Autel

Auterion

DJI

DroneBase

DroneDeploy

Esri

FLIR

Flyability

FreeFly

Inspired Flight

KittyHawk

Parrot

Pix4D

Sentera

Skydio

Skyward

Teal Drones

Wingtra

Yuneec

senseFly

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/defj1j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-outlook-on-the-drone-industry---key-hurdles-to-industry-growth-301200100.html

SOURCE Research and Markets