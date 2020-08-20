DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 North American Residential Backup Power Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a current look at the residential backup power market in North America amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. An overview of the residential backup power market in North America ( United States and Canada) is provided.The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, market share by equipment type (generators, home battery, on-grid home battery, and off-grid home battery), market share by application, market share by power range, market share by power range, competitive supplier landscape, and forecasts to 2026.The North American residential backup power market is in the growth stage with the presence of several large and small market participants trying to gain a strong foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period. Market growth is expected to be driven by increased customer adoption of energy saving solutions, power outages, and others. This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the residential backup power market along with competitive intelligence for the base year 2019. The market numbers included in this study represent revenues generated by companies operating in the residential backup power market. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2019-2026)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

The purpose of this study is to provide insights into the North American residential backup power market. This study covers generators powered by gasoline, diesel, liquid propane or natural gas, and batteries based on lead-acid, lithium-ion, salt water, and others.

Key Topics Covered

I. Research Scope II. Definitions III. Residential Backup Power Market: Overviewa. Major market trendsb. Competitive factorsc. Market snapshot IV. North America Drivers V. North America Market Dataa. Revenue forecasts generators 2019 - 2026b. Market share by revenues generators 2019c. Market share by revenues generators USA vs. Canada 2019 k. Revenue forecast home battery 2019-2026 l. Market share by revenues home battery 2019 m. Revenue forecast on-grid home battery 2019-2026n. Market share by revenues on-grid battery 2019o. Market share by revenues on-grid home battery USA vs. Canada 2019 p. Revenue forecast off-grid home battery 2019-2026q. Market share by revenues off-grid home battery 2019r. Market share by revenues off-grid home battery USA vs. Canada 2019 VI. United States Driversa. Grid vulnerabilityb. Weather related outages c. Tax credits d. Increasing opportunities e. Overall customer confidence VII. United States Challenges a. Supply chain b. Brand awarenessc. Permits VIII. United States Market Dataa. Revenue forecast generators 2019-2026.b. Market share by revenues generators 2019c. Market share by revenues generators application 2019 d. Market share by revenues generators power range 2019 e. Market share by revenues generators fuel 2019 f. Market share by revenues generators type 2019g. Revenue forecast home battery 2019-2026 h. Market share by revenues home battery 2019 VII. United States Challenges i. Market share by revenues home battery application 2019j. Market share by revenues home battery power 2019 IX. Canada Drivers a. Weather related outages b. Increasing opportunities

X. Canada Challengesa. Grid reliability XI. Canada Market Data a. Revenue forecast generators 2019-2026b. Market share by revenues generators 2019c. Market share by revenues generators application 2019 d. Market share by revenues generators power 2019e. Market share by revenues generators fuel 2019 f. Market share by revenues generators type 2019g. Revenue forecast home battery 2019-2026 h. Market share by revenues home battery 2019 i. Market share by revenues home battery application 2019j. Market share by revenues home battery power 2019 XII. Market Trends XIII. Competitive Landscape

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Humless

Kohler Co.

LG Chem Ltd.

Outback Power Inc.

Sonnen GmbH

Tesla

